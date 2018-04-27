Hong Kong's largest fashion sourcing show opens today

Global Sources Fashion show features Verified Suppliers from major fashion manufacturing hubs including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The show hosts the largest collections of bags and luggage, footwear, and sports fashion in Hong Kong and Asia's largest scarves pavilion. Dedicated national and regional pavilions highlight quality fashion products from countries and regions including Vietnam, India, Jiangsu, Hunan Shaodong and Xiamen.

Livia Yip, President of Global Sources Fashion Group, said: "In addition to showcasing a wide range of products and suppliers from across Asia, we are seeing growing participation from branded companies. In fact, we will host more than 500 exhibitors promoting their own designs and brands. Amazon and other online sellers will find a variety of products with more than 65 percent of exhibitors able to accept small orders."

Comprehensive services for online and Amazon sellers

A wide range of services will help enhance the buying experience of online and Amazon sellers and source more efficiently. This includes products from exhibitors that accept small orders, an Online Retail 101 conference highlighting eCommerce strategy and marketing techniques, and a special fashion parade on what's hot on Amazon.

Other highlights include:

Young Designers Corner -- A showcase of concepts by talented designers from fashion schools including Hong Kong Design Institute, Hong Kong Polytechnic University's Institute of Textiles & Clothing, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong , and SCAD.

A showcase of concepts by talented designers from fashion schools including Hong Kong Design Institute, Hong Kong Polytechnic University's Institute of Textiles & Clothing, Technological and Higher Education Institute of , and SCAD. Rising Designers Corner -- A dedicated area for fashion startups, and up and coming designers to introduce their creations.

A dedicated area for fashion startups, and up and coming designers to introduce their creations. Fashion Parades -- Models will show off hottest designs from exhibitors and rising designers, as well as Analyst's Choice and Amazon best-selling products live on the catwalk.

will show off hottest designs from exhibitors and rising designers, as well as and Amazon best-selling products live on the catwalk. Trend Forums -- Color trends for Spring/Summer 2019 by Pantone. Plus, apparel and accessories trend forecasts for Fall/Winter 2018/19 curated by Fashion Snoops.

trends for Spring/Summer 2019 by Pantone. Plus, apparel and accessories trend forecasts for Fall/Winter 2018/19 curated by Fashion Snoops. Conference Programs -- Industry experts will cover fashion trends, new technology application such as AI, 3D printing in the fashion industry along with sourcing tips.

Industry experts will cover fashion trends, new technology application such as AI, 3D printing in the fashion industry along with sourcing tips. Fashion Tech Zone -- A showcase of smart, eco-friendly and innovative designs. It also includes product demos where selected exhibitors will present their newest products.

-- A showcase of smart, eco-friendly and innovative designs. It also includes product demos where selected exhibitors will present their newest products. New Sourcing Markets Pavilion -- A display of over hundred unique products from emerging markets including Vietnam , Indonesia , India , the Philippines , Laos and Cambodia .

Thousands of top buyers are expected to attend the show including Adidas, Avery Dennison, AYE AYE, Colette, eBay, Fossil, GAP, Marubeni, Mothercare, Potpourri, Ralph Lauren, S Oliver, Scarf Home, Sears, Target Australia, Tiffany, United Colors of Benetton and Vivarte.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors, find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos on the hottest products.

The Fashion show is complemented year-round by the industry's leading websites, Fashion Accessories & Footwear, Fashion Apparel & Fabrics, and Underwear & Swimwear -- all accessible from GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Opening hours for the show are:

April 27-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com/, Facebook and Twitter (/globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows -- the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities. In 2018, Global Sources has become part of the Clarion Events Group.

Press Contact Camellia So Tel: (852) 2555-5021 e-mail: GSpress@globalsources.com

