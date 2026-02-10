Hong Kong's single-family offices total surpasses 3 380, injecting over $10 billion annually into local economy

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) jointly announced today (February 10) that over 3 380 single-family offices were in operation in Hong Kong as of the end of 2025, according to the Market Study on the Family Office Landscape in Hong Kong commissioned by InvestHK and conducted by Deloitte. This represents an increase of about 680 offices over the past two years, equivalent to a growth of more than 25 per cent.

The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, said, "Hong Kong is a leading global asset and wealth management hub, with sustained and robust development in its family office ecosystem. The continued growth in the number of family offices in Hong Kong reflects the tangible outcomes of the Government's efforts in policy formulation and institutional development. Amidst global changes, the family office industry and asset management sector are undergoing a rapid evolution, placing greater emphasis on sustainable growth, intergenerational legacy, and positive impact. Under the 'one country, two systems' framework, Hong Kong, with its advantages of being backed by the motherland and connected to the world, provides a favourable environment which is both predictable and has high potential for family offices to grow. The Government will continue to pursue the development of the family office sector through multipronged measures, including enhancing tax arrangements, implementing the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme, conducting global investment promotion activities by the dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team of InvestHK, establishing the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy, etc."

He added, "In particular, we plan to introduce legislative proposals in the first half of this year to expand the scope of qualifying investment for the preferential tax regimes offered to funds and single-family offices, covering, for example, precious metals, loans and private credit investments, and digital assets. With various policy measures in place, we are confident of achieving the new target set out in the Chief Executive's 2025 Policy Address to assist more than 220 family offices to establish or expand their business in Hong Kong from 2026 to 2028."

The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, said, "When our dedicated family office team conducted promotional activities in Europe and Southeast Asia, we learned that many overseas family offices had a strong interest in Hong Kong's institutional advantages and tax incentives. Hong Kong offers a highly flexible investment environment, with a preferential tax regime that imposes no restrictions on the geographical location of investments, and facilitates family offices to invest in global assets through Hong Kong. In addition, single-family offices are not required to obtain a licence in Hong Kong in general, which helps maintain a high level of privacy. These are key considerations that overseas family offices particularly value."

Family offices contribute to the local economy in various ways, such as making diversified financial investments, managing their operations, pursuing philanthropic endeavours, etc. The study estimates that single-family offices operating in Hong Kong contribute approximately $12.6 billion annually to the local economy through operating expenditures alone, and that they directly employ over 10 000 full-time professionals within their operations. Taking account of multifamily offices and other service providers supporting family offices, the actual economic benefits are expected to be even more substantial.

The study also highlights Hong Kong's pivotal role in asset and wealth management in Asia, with assets under management of approximately $35 trillion (about US$4.5 trillion) as of end-2024. In addition, Hong Kong ranked second in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals as of June 2025, being one of the top destinations for setting up family offices. The Government will continue to work closely with the industry to introduce more supporting measures, with a view to developing a robust family office ecosystem.