Hongqi Reveals its First Luxury B-class SUV Model at Auto Shanghai 2019.

In addition to the comprehensive product lineup, Hongqi also introduced its HONGQI New noble society and IP-based program Hongqi Journey to reshape the brand.

FAW Group chairman Xu Liuping said, "In the more than 15 months since the announcement of our New Hongqi brand strategy, we have intensified our efforts in accelerating the transformation and growth of the brand. Our rapid growth has enabled us to reshape the brand, deliver innovations in styling, accelerate product and technology R&D."

With a sporty and stylish look complemented by Chinese-influenced aesthetics, the HS5 combines Hongqi's leading technologies and design concepts. The HS5 SUV model based on its new philosophy of creating products that can meet the expectations of China's new class of wealth generators. Supported by Hongqi's unique and pioneering mH5 concept, the HS5 has been positioned to lead the growth of China's luxury B-class SUV market, a segment dominated by families and individuals who have recently ascended into China's wealthiest demographic.

Unveiled alongside the HS5 was Hongqi's first C-Class luxury SUV the Hongqi HS7, its first EV Hongqi the E-HS3, the Hongqi H5 Sport, the Hongqi H7, the Hongqi H5 FCEV and the dual-colour customized L5. The two cutting-edge pieces of high-tech equipment, including the 2019 CES award-winning Hongqi intelligent cabin and Hongqi's latest fuel cell motors were also on display, highlighting the most recent advances in Chinese manufacturing.

Innovative marketing boosts brand development

Hongqi announces the HONGQI New noble society, bringing together China's new generation of forward-thinking, cosmopolitan individuals with China's modern culture, music and design influencers that share the same values as Hongqi:

To explore and appreciate the natural wonders that make China unique;

unique; To love and feel compassion for one's fellow human beings;

To truly enjoy each moment that makes life beautiful and worth living;

To find the "miracle" that resides in every one of us to become our best selves;

To share all we have learned and experienced with the world.

The IP-based program, Hongqi Journey, an iconic symbol designed for owners of Hongi vehicles and followers of the brand who want to explore the country they live in and the many natural wonders that have made China unique, was also launched.

In 2018, Hongqi shipped 33,000 cars, growing 624 percent over 2017 and surpassing the companies target of 30,000 units. The success in boosting its sales marked Hongqi's first significant milestone. In the first quarter of 2019, the brand accumulated sales of 13,400 units, an increase of 787 percent year on year.

About Hongqi

Hongqi is a premium car brand owned and managed by the FAW Group established in 1958. During the 1960s and 70s, as the exclusive provider of vehicles for state leaders and events, the Hongqi (red flag) logo and the Hongqi sedan became synonymous with China's automobile industry. Revived in 2018, with a new brand strategy that is representative of China's history of production and innovation the brand aims to serve those that have high expectations for the quality of the products and services by combining the best of Chinese culture with the best the world has to offer.

SOURCE FAW Group