Hongzhou Smart Showcases Intelligent Self-Service Kiosk Solutions at EuroShop 2026

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At EuroShop 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Hongzhou Smart showcased its full range of self-service terminals to global professionals and partners. These terminals include Self-Ordering Kiosks, Money Exchange Machines, Self-Checkout Machines, and Bitcoin Terminals, aiming to accelerate expansion in the global smart terminal market through customized end-to-end solutions.

Hongzhou Smart self-service terminal solutions are currently operational in over a dozen major airports and shopping malls across Europe. Pictured here is a currency exchange machine deployed at Prague Square.

As the world's need for digital transformation and contactless services continues to rise, the self-service terminal industry is once again seeing an abundance of development opportunities. Grand View Research shows that the global self-service terminal market will expand from US$34.36 billion in 2024 to US$62.46 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Smart Solutions for Retail and Financial Services

Traditional restaurant ordering systems have long suffered from high labor costs, long queues, and high order error rates. To address these pain points, Hongzhou Smart launched a full range of self-ordering kiosks, becoming a major highlight of the exhibition.

This product can be easily integrated with POS, kitchen display systems and membership management system to ensure real-time order synchronization. It's easy to use with a simple interface, works in different languages, and has AI powered recommendation features. Many European and Middle Eastern restaurant chains were drawn to try this device and gave positive feedback on its stable operation and cost benefits.

Among the exhibits, a customized 24-hour self-service currency exchange machine garnered significant attention and favor from visitors and industry partners.

This integrated hardware and software solution, jointly developed by Hongzhou Smart and its partner Interchange, supports the exchange of 10 different currencies for Euros, providing a convenient currency exchange service for travelers and local consumers while effectively solving the challenges of cross-border currency exchange. It also employs high-security encryption technology to ensure the safety of transactions, complying with international financial standards.

The terminal has been successfully deployed and in operation at more than ten major airports and shopping centers across Europe, including Prague Airport in the Czech Republic, Vienna Airport in Austria, Budapest Airport in Hungary, and Warsaw Airport in Poland. Beyond Hongzhou Smart's core European market, it has also expanded into Southeast Asia, Singapore, and the United States, further reflecting its strong market competitiveness.

Expanding Global Presence

After decades of development, EuroShop in Düsseldorf, Germany has become the world's largest retail trade fair dedicated to technology, design and solutions for the entire retail value chain. Exhibitors this year included more than 2,000 companies from over 100 countries and regions – including global retail brands, payment solution providers, self-service equipment companies, and hotel & restaurant technology companies – all presenting the hottest new technological trends and smart business applications in digital retail.

Leveraging this platform, Hongzhou Smart connected with global partners, highlighting not only the broad application prospects of smart terminals in retail, catering, and financial services scenarios, but also demonstrating the continuously increasing participation of Chinese self-service kiosk manufacturers in the global market.

Global Delivery and Customization Capabilities

This participation in the exhibition enhanced Hongzhou Smart's global brand influence and laid the foundation for its expansion into the global market. Ultimately, its strong global delivery capabilities and customized solutions are its greatest strengths.

Hongzhou Smart boasts a modern manufacturing base of approximately 15,000 square meters. Its products have obtained multiple international certifications, including CE, CCC, and UL, as well as international system certifications such as ISO9001, ISO13485, IATF16949, and ISO14001. Through its R&D team and patented technologies, Hongzhou Smart supports comprehensive customization of smart terminals. Furthermore, to enhance its localization capabilities, it has established overseas warehouses and localized service systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Hungary.

Currently, Hongzhou Smart's self-service terminal solutions cover more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, and are widely used in catering, banking, telecommunications, hotels, healthcare, education, retail, insurance, entertainment, and government public services. The company has also established partnerships with international enterprises and institutions such as Interchange, Global Exchange, Lyft, Target, Bank of China, and BenQ.

A company representative at the exhibition stated, "We will continue to focus on technological innovation, launching more high-quality solutions to help global customers achieve digital transformation."

Future Outlook

Smart terminals and contactless services are becoming important drivers of global business growth. In the future, Hongzhou Smart will continue to deepen its global footprint, providing global customers with more efficient overall self-service terminal solutions.

About Hongzhou Smart

Hongzhou Smart is a self-service terminal manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China. For over 20 years, it has focused on providing global clients with integrated OEM/ODM solutions for intelligent self-service terminals. At present, its self-service terminals are sold in more than 90 countries worldwide, with over 450,000 units delivered. They are widely used in banking, restaurants, retail, government agencies, and other fields.

Media Contact:

Shenzhen Hongzhou Smart Technology Co.,Ltd

No. 5, Lingbei 4th Road Fenghuang Community Fuyong Sub-District, Baoan District, 518103, Shenzhen China

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86- 15915302402

www.hongzhousmart.com

SOURCE Shenzhen Hongzhou Smart Technology Co.,Ltd