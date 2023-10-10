Honigman Announces Christian Fabian as New Partner in Corporate Department

News provided by

Honigman LLP

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Veteran Corporate and M&A Lawyer Joins Firm's Transactions and Counseling Group

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that it is bolstering its Corporate Department with the addition of Christian Fabian who joins as a partner in the firm's Chicago office. He previously worked at McDermott, Will & Emery as a corporate M&A partner and, before that, spent 16 years in the corporate practice at Mayer Brown.

Continue Reading
Christian Fabian joined Honigman LLP as a new Partner in its Corporate Department on October 10, 2023. The veteran corporate and M&A lawyer joins the firm's Transactions and Counseling Group.
Christian Fabian joined Honigman LLP as a new Partner in its Corporate Department on October 10, 2023. The veteran corporate and M&A lawyer joins the firm's Transactions and Counseling Group.

"Christian joins our strong team of Chicago attorneys across corporate, I.P., real estate and litigation, and will be instrumental in continuing to help our firm build upon our nearly decade long presence in the market," said David Foltyn, Chairman and CEO of Honigman. "We are honored that he selected Honigman to expand his practice."

"As Honigman grows its cross-border M&A and corporate practice in Chicago, nationally and abroad, we require more and more best-in-class attorneys with a depth and breadth of deal-making knowledge and experience," said Don Kunz, Chair of Honigman's Corporate Department. "Christian is exceptionally suited to help us meet the firm's strategic objectives and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

With expertise in U.S. and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, Fabian represents multinational public and private companies across a broad range of sectors, including private equity, professional services, food and beverage, consulting, healthcare and life sciences as well as infrastructure and technology. His experience includes advising clients on public and private mergers, tender offers, stock and asset acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic alliances, private equity investments, exits, rollover transactions, recapitalizations, private placements and corporate governance.

"With its consistent ranking as one of the most active private equity and M&A firms in the nation, Honigman is truly among the best kept secrets in the legal world," said Fabian. "I am anticipating a tremendous partnership with my new colleagues as we continue to build and serve the firm's roster of top-tier, multinational clients."

Fabian earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.), cum laude, from University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, where he served as an Executive Editor of the Law Review, and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.S.E.) from Oakland University. Earlier this year, Fabian was named a Stand-out lawyer by Thomson Reuters and was ranked as a top lawyer in Corporate Law by The Best Lawyers in America.

About Honigman
Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

Contact: Maggie Nonnenkamp, Honigman LLP
[email protected], 312-701-9315

SOURCE Honigman LLP

Also from this source

Honigman LLP Announces Rana Sadek Roumayah as New Partner in Its Labor and Employment Department

Honigman LLP Announces Rana Sadek Roumayah as New Partner in Its Labor and Employment Department

Honigman LLP announced today that Rana Sadek Roumayah has joined its Labor and Employment Department as a partner in the firm's Detroit office....
Honigman Welcomes Back Abby Stover as Chief Talent Officer

Honigman Welcomes Back Abby Stover as Chief Talent Officer

Honigman LLP announced today that Abby Stover has returned to its Detroit office as the firm's Chief Talent Officer. In this role, Abby will lead the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.