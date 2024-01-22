Honigman Announces Colleen P. Clarkson as New Partner in Regulatory Department

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that Colleen P. Clarkson has joined its Regulatory Department as a partner in the firm's Insurance Practice Group. Based in Honigman's Bloomfield Hills office, Clarkson joins Honigman from one of the largest non-governmental purchasers of healthcare in the United States, where she served as Assistant General Counsel & Compliance Officer. Specializing in contract negotiation with various business vendors and third parties, such as carriers and pharmacy benefit managers, she helps clients navigate complex issues and mitigate legal risks in highly regulated industries.





"We are delighted to welcome Colleen as a partner to our firm," said Julie E. Robertson, Leader of Honigman's Insurance Practice Group. "Her extensive experience will add tremendous value to our group and further expand our service offerings."

Clarkson earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Michigan State University College of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Michigan State University.

