Honigman Announces Colleen P. Clarkson as New Partner in Regulatory Department

News provided by

Honigman LLP

22 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that Colleen P. Clarkson has joined its Regulatory Department as a partner in the firm's Insurance Practice Group. Based in Honigman's Bloomfield Hills office, Clarkson joins Honigman from one of the largest non-governmental purchasers of healthcare in the United States, where she served as Assistant General Counsel & Compliance Officer. Specializing in contract negotiation with various business vendors and third parties, such as carriers and pharmacy benefit managers, she helps clients navigate complex issues and mitigate legal risks in highly regulated industries.

Continue Reading
Colleen P. Clarkson has joined Honigman LLP's Regulatory Department as a partner in the firm's Insurance Practice Group.
Colleen P. Clarkson has joined Honigman LLP's Regulatory Department as a partner in the firm's Insurance Practice Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Colleen as a partner to our firm," said Julie E. Robertson, Leader of Honigman's Insurance Practice Group. "Her extensive experience will add tremendous value to our group and further expand our service offerings."

Clarkson earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Michigan State University College of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Michigan State University.

About Honigman
Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

CONTACT:
Maggie Nonnenkamp, Honigman LLP
[email protected], 312-701-9315

SOURCE Honigman LLP

Also from this source

Honigman Announces Christian Fabian as New Partner in Corporate Department

Honigman Announces Christian Fabian as New Partner in Corporate Department

Honigman LLP announced today that it is bolstering its Corporate Department with the addition of Christian Fabian who joins as a partner in the...
Honigman LLP Announces Rana Sadek Roumayah as New Partner in Its Labor and Employment Department

Honigman LLP Announces Rana Sadek Roumayah as New Partner in Its Labor and Employment Department

Honigman LLP announced today that Rana Sadek Roumayah has joined its Labor and Employment Department as a partner in the firm's Detroit office....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.