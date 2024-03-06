Honigman Announces Corey Levin as New Partner in Real Estate Department

DETROIT, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that Corey Levin has joined its Real Estate Department as a partner in the firm's Real Estate Services Practice Group. Levin focuses his practice on economic and real estate development incentives, business incentives and credits, and sustainability/clean energy tax credits. Advising a broad range of clients both globally and domestically, Levin's background in law, tax, and urban planning enables him to successfully navigate complex processes to obtain incentives, develop strategies to facilitate real estate development projects, and create equitable partnerships.

Corey Levin has joined Honigman LLP's Real Estate Department as a partner in the firm's Real Estate Services Practice Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Corey as a partner to our firm," said Richard Barr, co-leader of Honigman's Economic Development Incentives Practice. "His extensive background in economic development advisory, and navigating complex financing structures and tax initiatives will be invaluable to our team, further enhancing our ability to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Levin joins Honigman from Ernst & Young, LLP, where he was part of the Global Location Investment, Credits & Incentives advisory practice. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology. During his time there, he earned certificates in Environmental & Energy Law and Business Law, earning a place on the Dean's Honors List for his outstanding academic achievements. Additionally, Levin obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Honigman

Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

Contact:

Maggie Nonnenkamp

312-701-9315

[email protected]

SOURCE Honigman LLP