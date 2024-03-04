Honigman Announces David J. Axelson as New Partner in Corporate Department

DETROIT, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that David J. Axelson has joined its Corporate Department as a partner in the firm's Finance Practice Group. Based in Detroit, Axelson specializes in acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, cash-flow and asset-based credit facilities, and debt restructurings. He works with private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and corporate borrowers in a broad range of finance transactions.

"We are delighted to welcome David as a partner to our firm," said Donald Kunz, Chair of Honigman's Corporate Department. "His background and broad experience in finance transactions will add tremendous value to the team, further strengthening our ability to provide the highest quality of service to our clients."

Axelson joins the firm from Ropes & Gray LLP, where he served as Counsel. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from the University of Michigan. He was also recognized by Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" for Corporate Law, 2021-2022.

