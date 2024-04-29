Honigman Announces Joshua W. Damm as New Partner in Corporate Department

DETROIT, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that Joshua W. Damm has joined its Corporate Department as a partner in the firm's Public Company, Securities and Governance Practice Group. Based in Detroit, Damm specializes in securities offerings, ongoing securities laws compliance, public company reporting and corporate governance counseling. He advises companies and boards of directors on day-to-day SEC and stock exchange reporting and compliance requirements, as well as corporate governance policies and practices. He also represents a broad range of clients in equity and debt transactions, including IPOs, follow-on and secondary equity offerings, at-the-market offerings, reverse merger and de-SPAC transactions, PIPE transactions, convertible note offerings and liability management transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joshua to our Corporate Department as a partner," said Donald Kunz, Chair of Honigman's Corporate Department. "His background and broad experience in securities offerings, reporting and corporate governance will add tremendous value to the team, further enhancing our ability to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Damm joins the firm from Fenwick & West LLP, where he served as a Senior Associate. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from the University of Michigan.

