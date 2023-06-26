Honigman Announces Justin D. Gingerich as New Partner in Corporate Department

CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP is proud to announce that Justin D. Gingerich has joined its Corporate Department as a partner in the firm's Transactions and Counseling Group. Based in Chicago, Gingerich specializes in venture capital, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. Gingerich works with start-ups and private companies, managing their life cycle from formation and structuring to fundraising and strategic exits. In addition, he advises financial institutions on legal and business issues related to strategic transactions, deal structuring, diligence, and post-closing integration.

Justin Gingerich, Honigman LLP, partner, Corporate Department, Transactions and Counseling Group, is based in the firm's Chicago office.
"We are delighted to welcome Justin as a partner to our firm," said Donald Kunz, Chair of Honigman's Corporate Department. "His robust experience in counseling and representing financial institutions will add tremendous value to the team, further strengthening our ability to provide the highest quality of services to our clients."

Gingerich joins the firm from Dickinson Wright PLLC, where he served as Of Counsel. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Northeastern University. He was also recognized by Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" for Banking and Finance law, 2023.  

About Honigman
Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

