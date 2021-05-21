Honigman Earns Five Prestigious 'Band 1' Practice Rankings, The Most in Michigan, from Chambers USA

DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Honigman LLP Michigan practice groups garnered the highest ranking of 'Band 1' in the 2021 edition of Chambers USA, more than any law firm in Michigan. Honigman's Intellectual Property Department was also ranked in the firm's growing Illinois office.

The prestigious Chambers directory of leading U.S. business law firms and lawyers bestowed the highest ranking 'Band 1,' on the following Honigman practices in Michigan:

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Corporate/M&A

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Honigman's Labor and Employment practice in Michigan was also recognized.

A few of the comments in the Chambers survey include:

"They are thorough, proactive, and provide excellent counsel."

"It is a group of highly talented lawyers who work together effectively as a group."

"The team provides sophisticated legal services and its lawyers are pragmatic and value-driven."

"Our consistently high Chambers USA rankings continue to distinguish us from our peers," said David Foltyn, Honigman Chairman and CEO. "I'm proud of the attorneys who were recognized and grateful for our clients, who, like Chambers, continue to acknowledge our quality work and reputation year after year. We're thrilled to add new rankings in our growing Illinois office in Intellectual Property."

Chambers rankings are based on a range of professional qualities and are independently audited by Chambers USA.

On the individual level, 20 Honigman attorneys were recognized and six of them are ranked in 'Band 1.'

Eminent Practitioner

David Foltyn

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

E. Todd Sable

Joseph Sgroi

Corporate/M&A

Donald Kunz (Senior Statesperson)

(Senior Statesperson) Barbara Kaye

David N. Parsigian

Michael D. DuBay

Phillip D Torrence

Tracy T. Larsen

Insurance: Dispute Resolution

Paula E. Litt , Illinois

Intellectual Property

Anessa Kramer

J. Michael Huget

Jonathan P. O'Brien

Gregory Morris , Illinois

Labor & Employment

Sean Crotty

Litigation: General Commercial

I. W. Winsten

Joseph Aviv

Raymond W. Henney

Real Estate

J. Adam Rothstein

Lowell D. Salesin

About Honigman

Honigman is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 325 attorneys across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), and our newest office in Washington, D.C. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information, visit www.honigman.com .

Honigman Illinois Office

Honigman's Illinois office opened its doors in 2015 as part of the law firm's strategic growth plan aimed at better serving clients and expanding its national reach. Our lawyers focus primarily on corporate and highly complex U.S. and international financing transactions, life sciences intellectual property and patent litigation, and insurance recovery and counseling.



About Chambers USA

Chambers USA is the definitive resource for consumers of legal services in the United States. Through their ranking tables and editorial, they provide reliable and trusted recommendations to enable businesses to make an informed decision when selecting outside legal counsel. For details, visit chambers.com .

