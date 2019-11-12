Honigman Launches Innovative Client Service Initiative

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its continued commitment to providing unparalleled client service, while pushing the boundaries of the ever-changing legal landscape, Honigman LLP has launched Honigman FOCUS. This initiative puts Honigman's Client Service Standards into action by combining innovative practice technologies, legal project management principles, and matter-specific staffing models to drive efficiencies and value.

Through Honigman FOCUS, the firm views every relationship and portfolio of work as a unique opportunity to tailor its services for clients. "Our interest in staying ahead of client needs requires that we examine our processes and identify opportunities to more efficiently and effectively provide legal services," said David Foltyn, Honigman Chair and CEO.

Honigman FOCUS utilizes six key initiatives to drive value:

Flexible Staffing Solutions – allows the firm and the client to come to a transparent agreement that is efficient and cost-effective. Matters that require large teams can be scaled up when necessary, allowing the firm to provide efficient, appropriate, seamless and cost-friendly staffing structures. The firm's staffing model draws from its professional attorney track to ensure all matters have the appropriate resources.

Practice Technology – uses the latest in cutting-edge technology including artificial intelligence tools. The firm also provides timely counsel at a budget-conscious price by leveraging legal analytic tools to inform strategy and provide clients with a data-supported approach that creates additional value.

Creative Pricing – addresses the unique financial needs and goals of each client and the scope of work necessary to meet their goals and expectations. The firm works with clients to clarify their objectives and uses data to inform the development of fee alternatives.

Legal Project Management – monitors engagements and provides customized status updates and fee reports highlighting budget to actual and other key information resulting in greater predictability and limiting surprises. Leveraging its nine-year program experience of proactively managing matters, the firm maximizes efficiency and communication throughout the lifespan of an engagement.

Value-Add Services – provides ample resources to continuously develop client-focused solutions. Services include using the firm's tools, resources and training and short-term or long-term secondments.

Dedicated Client Initiatives – offers strategic projects that are developed for clients to lay the groundwork for achieving their goals. Tailored to the unique challenges each client faces, the initiative aims to deliver consistent and sustained value through continuous improvement efforts, succinct communication, and regimented feedback discussions.

Honigman aligns its value offerings and innovation efforts with specific client needs in mind. The firm provides a streamlined and customized experience at a cost-effective rate, allowing for flexible staffing capabilities and providing top-caliber work product that rivals larger firms.

About Honigman

Honigman LLP is a business law firm with more than 60 practice areas. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing, Michigan.

