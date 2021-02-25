Honigman LLP Names Mark A. Burton as Partner and Co-Leader of the Firm's Economic Development Incentives Group

Burton joined MEDC as CEO in March 2020, just as COVID-19 became prevalent in Michigan and across the country. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is Michigan's lead advocate for marketing the state, growing Michigan businesses and building vibrant communities to ultimately create a more equitable and resilient economy for all Michiganders.

During his tenure, he oversaw the MEDC's creation and deployment of a best-in-class suite of COVID relief programs providing critical financial relief to Michigan businesses across all 83 counties. He led MEDC in facilitating over $240 million in relief funds through 23 specific relief programs to assist tens of thousands of businesses in keeping their doors open and people employed and to help manufacturers retool to create much-needed PPE. Burton also helped secure the restoration of $15 million in funding for the award-winning Pure Michigan campaign and to restore funding for the agency's flagship business attraction and community redevelopment programs.

Before leading MEDC, Burton was Governor Gretchen Whitmer's chief strategist, playing an instrumental role in helping to shape her agenda to close the skills gap, provide every Michigander with a path to a good-paying job, and to improve the state's core infrastructure. In his 20-year career, he has also held various positions across state government, started and ran a small business and worked in the philanthropic sector. Previously, he served as Gov. Whitmer's chief of staff during her tenure as Michigan Senate Democratic Leader as well as general counsel to the Michigan Senate Democratic Caucus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Honigman," said Honigman Chairman and CEO David Foltyn. "His impressive 20-year track record of economic development and legislative experience will serve our clients extremely well and complement our growing and diverse team."

Burton earned his Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law, studied International Human Rights Law at Oxford University in Oxford, England and earned a Bachelor of Science in public administration from Northern Michigan University.

