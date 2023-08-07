Honigman Welcomes Back Abby Stover as Chief Talent Officer

DETROIT, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that Abby Stover has returned to its Detroit office as the firm's Chief Talent Officer. In this role, Abby will lead the firm's attorney talent management, learning and development and legal recruiting functions. Abby rejoins Honigman after serving as a partner in the commercial real estate practice at Cousino Law PLLC for five years.

Abby Stover, Chief Talent Officer, Honigman LLP
"Abby has always been a vital member of the Honigman family, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her return to the firm," said Honigman CEO and Chair David Foltyn. "From attorney development and recruiting to serving as a legal practitioner, Abby's broad robust expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our bench of high-caliber talent."

Abby earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Wayne State University Law School and her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Michigan State University. She joined Honigman upon graduating from law school, where she served as an associate in the firm's real estate department until 2011. Abby then assumed the role of Director of Attorney Development and Recruitment, a position she held until 2018.

Representing clients across the United States, Abby has over a decade of experience in all aspects of commercial real estate law, including acquisitions and sales, commercial leasing, loan transactions and tax-credit financing. In her role as Honigman's Director of Attorney Development and Recruitment, she oversaw all aspects of attorney hiring and worked closely with firm leadership on developing and implementing the firm's strategic hiring initiatives.

About Honigman
Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

