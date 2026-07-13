Honik LLC, Levin Sedran & Berman LLP, and Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce A $44 Million Settlement in an Economic Loss Class Action for Third-Party Payors or Individuals Who Paid Any Amount of Money for Retail Purchases of Chantix From September 29, 2015 through September 17, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

In re Chantix (Varenicline) Mktg., Sales Pracs. & Prods. Liab. Litig. (No. II) 22-MD-3050 (KPF), 22-MC-3050 (S.D.N.Y.)

If You are a Third-Party Payor or Individual who Paid Any Amount of Money for Retail Purchases of Chantix in the United States and Its Territories from September 29, 2015 through September 17, 2021, You May Be Entitled to a Payment from a Class Action Settlement.

A Settlement has been reached in a putative class action lawsuit claiming that Defendant Pfizer, Inc. ("Pfizer") manufactured and sold its branded drug Chantix, which Plaintiffs alleged contained an undisclosed nitrosamine. Pfizer believes it did nothing wrong and denies violating any law but has agreed to the Settlement to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with continuing the case.

The Court has not determined who is right. Rather, the Parties have agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with ongoing litigation.

The Court authorized this notice to be provided to you by email, where available, or United States mail in certain limited circumstances.

Who's Included in the Settlement?

The Settlement Class includes all third-party payors ("TPPs") and individuals who paid any amount of money for retail purchases of Chantix in the United States and its territories from September 29, 2015 through September 17, 2021.

Detailed information regarding the Settlement Class and how to determine your eligibility is available on the Settlement Website, www.ChantixSettlement.com.

The Settlement Benefits

Pfizer will pay $44,000,000.00 to the Settlement Class Members. Settlement Class Member payments, the cost to notice and administer the Settlement, attorneys' fees, litigation costs, and awards to the class representatives will all come out of this Fund. The total payment to consumers will be on a pro rata basis based on the amount paid by each consumer Settlement Class Member and will be capped at 20% of the Available Settlement Fund, and each consumer's claim will not exceed the total amount paid for Chantix. After payment of the consumer claims, the remainder of the Fund shall be distributed to the TPP Settlement Class Members (including assignees) on a pro rata basis, according to the total amount of each TPP's qualifying and documented payments.

Complete details can be found at www.ChantixSettlement.com.

What are my rights and Options?

Submit a Claim: To receive a Settlement Payment, you must submit a Claim Form. You can submit your Claim Form online at the Settlement Website or download a paper Claim Form to mail in. Claim Forms must include supporting documentation. Settlement Class Members are limited to one claim per Settlement Class Member. Related companies, such as corporate subsidiaries or affiliates, may file claims either separately or combined. A TPP Settlement Class Member or an authorized agent can complete the Claim Form. If both a Settlement Class Member and its authorized agent submit a Claim Form, the Settlement Administrator will only consider the Settlement Class Member's Claim Form. The Settlement Administrator may request supporting documentation. The claim may be rejected if any requested documentation is not provided in a timely manner. However, no more than one claim may be submitted for the same payments. Your Claim Form must be submitted online or postmarked by September 14, 2026.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will remain a part of the Settlement Class and Settlement. You will receive no payment under the Settlement, and you will give up your rights to sue Pfizer about the issues in this case.

Opt-Out: Excluding yourself is the only way to keep your right to sue Pfizer over the claims in this case. You won't be bound by the Settlement, but you also won't receive any payment from it, if one is awarded. To opt-out, you must submit an exclusion request to the Settlement Administrator, postmarked no later than September 14, 2026.

Object: If you do not like any part of the Settlement, you can object by writing to the Court. You cannot submit both an exclusion request and objection. To object, you must remain a Settlement Class Member. If the Court rejects your objection and enters the Final Judgment, you will give up your rights to sue Pfizer about the issues in this case. If you also wish to receive payment, you must submit a Claim Form. Your objection must be postmarked no later than September 14, 2026.

Complete details about your rights, including detailed requirements to submit a Claim Form, exclude yourself/opt-out, and object to the Settlement, are available on the Settlement Website, www.ChantixSettlement.com.

Final Approval Hearing: The hearing to consider the fairness of the Settlement is scheduled for October 13, 2026 at 3 P.M. EST. Please note that the fairness hearing date is subject to change without further notice.

Do I have a lawyer in this case? Yes, if you do not exclude yourself by opting out. The Court has appointed Ruben Honik and David J. Stanoch of Honik LLC, Charles E. Schaffer of Levin Sedran & Berman LLP, and Joseph P. Guglielmo of Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP to be the attorneys representing the Settlement Class. Class Counsel will petition for attorneys' fees and costs that may be paid out of the Settlement Fund in an amount to be determined by the Court. The fee petition will seek no more than one-third of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of their costs and expenses.

This Press Release is only a summary. For more information, including the defined meanings of capitalized terms herein, visit the Settlement Website:

www.ChantixSettlement.com

SOURCE Honik LLC, Levin Sedran & Berman LLP and Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP