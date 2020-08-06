Honk and ParkHub Partner to Create Safety-First Parking Solution Launching at University of Arizona this Season

TORONTO and DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honk, the leader in contactless payments for the parking industry, and ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology company, have announced a strategic partnership designed to create a safety-first solution for parking operators. The partnership offers a contactless, efficient parking experience for safety-conscious drivers coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The integrated solution is set to launch at the University of Arizona this season and will be rolled out to other university campuses, sports stadiums, and state parks across the United States to help safely park returning fans and guests.

"The University of Arizona places a high priority on providing a safe experience for our customers attending special events on campus and our staff who are working those events," said University of Arizona's Executive Director, Jim Sayre. "We are excited to launch this new, contactless, parking payment option."

As an alumnus of the University of Arizona, ParkHub's CEO and founder, George Baker Sr. shared, "Now, more than ever, businesses are looking to streamline operations and implement safer procedures for their returning customers and staff. Our partnership with Honk provides an immediate avenue to achieve this, while our overall collaboration will ultimately help pave the future of parking transactions. I am delighted to inaugurate our initial offering at my alma mater."

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the need for services that reduce physical contact. Honk and ParkHub's partnership leverages both companies' best-in-class technologies to give drivers greater access and control over parking opportunities. With Honk's mobile application, drivers can safely and efficiently map out and select their parking locations and conveniently pay for parking in advance on their smartphones. ParkHub's mobile point-of-sale device validates prepaid parking passes and offers contactless payment forms for parking on site. All transactions are stored in ParkHub and Honk's business intelligence systems, which provide actionable data on demand and robust performance analytics. As part of the partnership, the companies will share parking inventory across their platforms, which will continue to develop ParkHub's global distribution system for parking, ParkHub Network.

"Honk and ParkHub share a joint vision of making parking safer for drivers everywhere," said Michael Back, President and CEO of Honk. "By combining our best-in-class contactless payments technology with ParkHub's payments and validation technology, we are creating a much-needed solution for drivers and parking operators in a time where safety is at the center of all business decisions."

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with numerous prepaid parking and ticketing providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

About HonkMobile

Honk has been developing contactless solutions to make paying for parking easier, faster and safer for drivers since 2013. Drivers can either download the HonkAPP to search, find, pay for, and extend parking right from their phone or use Honk's patent-pending HonkTAP smart stations to safely pay for parking with a simple tap or scan of a mobile phone - no app download or pay station required. Honk is trusted by millions of drivers and is accepted at over 3,000 locations across North America.

