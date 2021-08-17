HONK Enables Vault to Extend its Elevated Level of Customer Service to Auto Insurance Customers with a Roadside Assistance Solution

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the industry-leading digital roadside assistance platform and vehicle transport company, announced today it has partnered with Vault, a fast-growing provider of personal insurance for successful individuals and families, by providing fast, next-generation roadside assistance services to Vault's auto insurance members.

Vault differentiates from other insurers by delivering an unrivaled customer experience where every detail and every interaction is thoughtful and unique. Its proactive, attentive approach builds stronger relationships, allowing customers the luxury of feeling taken care of before a claim is even filed. Vault chose HONK as their roadside assistance partner because HONK matched the company's elevated level of service, powered by a culture hyper-focused on a superior customer experience and a proven high-performing provider network with more than 75,000 available service vehicles.

"Expectations for insurance and the ecosystem services the industry provides have changed," said Jimmy Caylor, Auto Physical Damage, Vault. "Today, customers demand more responsive, streamlined digital solutions that make it simple to get what they need. At Vault, we are deeply committed to a superior customer experience. In HONK, we found a partner that is just as committed as we are to providing the highest quality customer service through an advanced technology platform that's extremely easy for customers to use."

HONK provides a "plug and play" solution for Vault that enables their members to request assistance in an intuitive, frictionless manner via mobile app or phone call and receive continual status updates on their smartphone during active requests along with the service truck's estimated arrival time. HONK also provides Vault with powerful reporting tools that provide full data transparency. Insights include information on real-time performance analytics, service requests, member ratings and comments on every completed service to follow and confirm that members are satisfied so they can more effectively manage their roadside assistance program.

"By far auto insurers' most frequent claim is roadside assistance, so it's the most common interaction that a customer will have with their insurance carrier," said Corey Brundage, CEO and Founder at HONK. "Vault differentiates itself by providing a truly exceptional level of service. With HONK, Vault can be confident their members are receiving a superior, brand-defining experience during these key customer touchpoints, restoring their member's mobility when it's needed most during critical roadside emergencies."

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs and car retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance, vehicle logistics and transport, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines.

HONK Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

SOURCE HONK Technologies

Related Links

https://www.honkforhelp.com/

