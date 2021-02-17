HONK Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Position to Manage Rapid Growth and Emerging New Revenue Streams

Throughout 2020, HONK continued to experience rapid growth, winning new enterprise customers in insurance such as Wawanesa Insurance and Toco Warranty ; enterprise fleet customers such as Sewell Fleet Management ; and innovative automotive and transportation services companies such as Driver Technologies and Shair .

"To grow at the rate we did in 2020 despite a global pandemic and nationwide economic downturn is no small feat," said Corey Brundage, CEO. "Rochelle brought our partner relations and partnership strategy to an entirely new level when she was in that role. We know that she'll be a major force as HONK expands into new markets, putting another step closer towards our long-term vision of delivering even more on-demand automotive services across multiple industries."

One of the primary drivers behind the company's growth has been its high customer satisfaction ratings tracked by its Net Promoter Scores®, which soared to 91 during the summer and remained in the mid-to-high 80's throughout the remainder of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. HONK's success and the ability of its technology platform to provide fast, high-quality and efficient roadside assistance throughout the United States has caught the attention of adjacent industries - online used-car marketplaces, peer-to-peer car-sharing businesses, and other emerging logistics companies. Thielen will be responsible for developing HONK's strategy for addressing these new opportunities, while she oversees the company's sales, marketing and partnership operations.

"I'm looking forward to building on my experience as HONK's EVP Partnerships and my background in P&C insurance, auto physical damage claims, data and platform to drive extensive partnership growth with the leading players in claims AI, logistics support and platform in 2021," said Thielen.

About HONK Technologies

HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. To learn more, visit www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

