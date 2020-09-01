HONK increases speed and efficiency of roadside assistance calls with Honk Virtual Assistant

This new digital system combines interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities with a synchronized mobile web visual interface designed to help motorists who are in need of roadside assistance navigate self-service menus, making the information gathering process faster, more streamlined and comprehensive. Motorists can set their smartphone to speaker and the IVR system audibly and visually walks them through the process of entering their service request details, car and location information into an enhanced mobile web experience built for ease of use and accuracy. Motorists can interrupt to ask questions or speak to a call center representative at any point.

According to a CFI Group study , 55% of consumers say they are likely to use visual IVR for service inquiries if given the option. These innovative tools significantly reduce call wait times, provide a more intuitive customer experience and allow motorists the ability to choose how they want to engage with a business via multichannel contact methodologies.

"At HONK, we have an obsessive focus on the motorist's customer experience, which has driven us to consistently achieve a Net Promoter Score of close to 90," said Corey Brundage, CEO and Founder at HONK. "Our new HONK Virtual Assistant gives motorists an even faster option to request service through a modern visual IVR system that delights customers and personalizes their experience while also making our internal systems more efficient."

HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com

