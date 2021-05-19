HONK Introduces Scalable On-Demand Logistics Solution for Top Auto Retailers

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK , the tech leader in the towing and roadside space, today announced that their newest technology solution, On-Demand Vehicle Transports, is transforming the automotive industry with one-click, same-day or advance scheduling vehicle pick-ups and deliveries. HONK's new short-distance (less than 100 miles) transport solution is gaining tremendous momentum as more auto retailers change how they buy and sell cars to scale their businesses and meet the explosive demands of the new digital economy. Increasingly, consumer preference is for touchless and contactless vehicle transport options.

According to a 2019 McKinsey report , approximately 17 million new cars and 40 million used cars are sold in the US annually, and the industry is ripe for disruption. The authors of the report write: "Online providers are beginning to dilute traditional used-car dealers' positions and drive growth by empowering digitally savvy customers via three major capabilities: complete end-to-end purchasing capabilities (desired by 59 percent of buyers), extensive vehicle data and photos, along with effective search tools (desired by 64 percent of buyers), [and] unique delivery options (desired by 28 percent of online buyers)."

Transport logistics for moving millions of cars has proven to be complex, costly, and time consuming. HONK has developed a plug-and-play, scalable, digital vehicle transport solution delivering operational cost savings and business efficiencies to several large auto retailers, with about 75% less human intervention over the past six months while providing more control over the logistics process.

HONK's On-Demand Vehicle Transport Solution supports:

Scalable on-demand vehicle transport: Auto retailers need flexible and transparent transport logistics support to quickly pick up newly acquired car inventory.

Auto retailers need flexible and transparent transport logistics support to quickly pick up newly acquired car inventory. Touchless vehicle delivery of newly purchased cars : This high-value customer touchpoint is treated as an extension of the auto retailer's brand promise when selling a vehicle.

: This high-value customer touchpoint is treated as an extension of the auto retailer's brand promise when selling a vehicle. Contactless service for pick-up & drop-off: Auto retailers can offer this as a value-added service for customers' vehicles that need routine maintenance and servicing.

Auto retailers can offer this as a value-added service for customers' vehicles that need routine maintenance and servicing. Emergency roadside assistance coverage : A value-added service to build stronger brand loyalty and customer retention.

: A value-added service to build stronger brand loyalty and customer retention. Collision repair facility logistics support: Schedule the transport of damaged vehicles to certified facilities and load-balance between locations to expedite cycle times.

"HONK provides auto retailers a completely digital integrated platform, eliminating valuable management time spent getting vehicles moved to and from a destination, so they can focus on sourcing and selling vehicles," said Rochelle Thielen, CRO at HONK. "Our clients simply click a button, and the vehicle just shows up where it needs to be. Their operations teams are no longer wasting time calling around, trying to track down, and figure out what was delivered or picked up from a multitude of other sources. Clients quickly access critical data about transports from HONK's real-time dashboard solving this time-consuming, logistical nightmare for top auto retailers."

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs and car retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance, vehicle logistics and transport, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines.

To learn more, visit HONK's Vehicle Transports webpage.

SOURCE HONK Technologies