HONK Outperforms In 2021 With Record Growth, New Customers And Product Expansion

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the industry-leading digital roadside assistance platform and vehicle transport company, reached record revenue levels while continuing its product portfolio expansion during the first half of 2021.

In the face of an exceptionally challenging market, HONK's revenue grew over 40% from pre-pandemic levels, driven by record new client acquisition. New enterprise customers in the insurance, enterprise fleet and innovative automotive transportation services sectors include Driver, Toco Warranty , Bond, and Kosella, building on HONK's recent successes with Wawanesa and Shair .

Additionally, as traffic levels have begun to rise, HONK has been aggressively increasing recruitment of service providers to join its Partner Network . By gaining access to expanding markets, joining HONK helps providers gain additional revenue sources, with 49% of these providers reporting that they expect their growth to continue through 2021.

To support both new insurance carrier clients and its rapidly growing vehicle transport business, HONK has increased its headcount by 30% and continues to hire new talent.

HONK's high customer satisfaction ratings, as measured by its Net Promoter Score® ranging from the high 80s to over 90, have been a primary driver of the company's growth. HONK's success and the ability of its technology platform to provide fast, high-quality and efficient roadside assistance that delights motorists throughout the United States has caught the attention of adjacent industries — online used-car marketplaces, peer-to-peer car-sharing businesses, and other emerging logistics companies.

HONK's newest on-demand vehicle transport solution continues to gain momentum. Addressing key challenges of the rapidly growing national online used car retailer market, HONK's vehicle transport solution eliminates time-consuming manual data entry, the countless hours of phone calls, and manual tracking of requests most automotive retailers experience daily when attempting to move vehicles to and from various facilities and for touchless vehicle pickup and deliveries to customers. With HONK, the person-hours efficiency gains and the full data transparency gives these businesses the freedom to stay focused on what they do best — sourcing and selling vehicles.

"HONK has seen our highest revenue ever through steady growth in recent months, reaching nearly double the pandemic lows and 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels," said Corey Brundage, CEO. "Through a focus on partner relations and partnership strategy, as well as entering new markets, we made great strides toward our vision of delivering even more on-demand automotive services across multiple industries."

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs and retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance management, vehicle logistics and transport, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines.

To learn more, visit www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

