HONK Supports Rapidly-Expanding Startup Branch Insurance with Digitally-Driven Roadside Assistance Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the digital platform connecting drivers and towing professionals, announced today it is supporting Branch Insurance , the startup that pioneered bundling home and auto insurance online, by providing fast, next-generation roadside assistance services to its auto insurance members. HONK's nationwide availability enabled Branch to easily expand into new markets in Indiana, Colorado, and Oklahoma and provide their members with the seamless, digital roadside experience they deserve.

Branch prides itself on providing a frictionless insurance-buying experience and wants to extend that same ease and convenience to its members throughout every interaction. HONK shares this passion for ease of use and, through its comprehensive digital platform, began offering Branch members roadside assistance solutions in 2019. Since then, Branch has embarked on its national expansion and HONK continues its support by delivering intuitive roadside assistance to Branch members in 8 states.

"HONK doesn't use archaic processes that rely on high customer effort to complete simple tasks like requesting roadside assistance," said Charlie Wendland, Head of Claims at Branch. "Instead, HONK provides quick, simple digital solutions for our members. Our partnership with HONK ensures that our members get the help they need when they need it, without having to complete a laborious and cumbersome process."

As a rapidly-growing startup, it's essential for Branch to provide meaningful and delightful services to its members while avoiding any unnecessary overhead. HONK provides the ideal "plug and play" solution for Branch without sacrificing the quality of the roadside experience. Members can easily request assistance via mobile app or phone and receive continual updates on a job's status and the service truck's arrival time. HONK's proprietary technology enables Branch to integrate their systems with HONK's for quick onboarding, saving Branch hours in developer labor and unnecessary operational costs.

HONK also keeps Branch completely up to date with powerful reporting tools that provide full data transparency into real-time performance analytics, service requests, member ratings, and comments on every job. This increased level of transparency enabled Branch to ensure member satisfaction, reduce roadside event complaints, and improve Net Promoter Scores for their roadside program.

"Roadside assistance is one of the most frequent claims for auto insurers and the most common touchpoint a customer will have with their carrier," said Corey Brundage, CEO and Founder at HONK. "With HONK, insurers like Branch can breathe easy knowing that their customers will receive an exceptional customer experience, reflective of their brand promise."

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs and car retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance, vehicle logistics and transport, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines.

HONK Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

About Branch Insurance

Branch Insurance utilizes innovative technology to make bundling home and auto insurance online quicker and easier than ever before. To learn more, visit ourbranch.com .

SOURCE HONK Technologies