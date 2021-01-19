HONK Technologies Honored with 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the platform connecting drivers and towing professionals, today announced that it was honored in Built In LA's 2021 Best Places To Work Awards . The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

HONK has been recognized on the following markets' lists:

Best Place To Work In Los Angeles, Overall

Best Place To Work In Los Angeles, Mid-sized Companies

"At HONK, we pride ourselves on innovation, not only in our on-demand mobility platform, but also in the work environment we've created," said Rob Snodgrass, VP of People & Talent at HONK. "Our inclusion on these lists is not only a validation of our commitment creating an amazing place for our team but also an inspiration to build an amazing company based on a shared passion to truly shape an industry."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the most relevant attributes that candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted certain criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

To learn more about HONK's culture, values and open roles, visit: https://www.honkforhelp.com/careers/.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

ABOUT HONK TECHNOLOGIES

HONK's mission is to ensure that vehicle-related problems don't interfere with the things that matter most: getting motorists back on the road and to their final destinations, quickly and safely. HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. HONK Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com.

SOURCE HONK Technologies

Related Links

https://www.honkforhelp.com

