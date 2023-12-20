Honoka Nishimura & Anzu Haruno to Appear in the "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" YouTube Livestream Renewal

KLab Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 22:10 ET

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be renewing the regular livestream featured on the official YouTube channel, with popular creator Honoka Nishimura and voice actress Anzu Haruno introduced as new hosts from December 27. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Don't miss out on the first livestream that will take place on Wednesday, December 27 from 21:00 (JST/UTC+9).

Honoka Nishimura & Anzu Haruno Confirmed as Hosts

Honoka Nishimura

With over 1,900,000 followers across her social media accounts, Honoka Nishimura displays an array of talents across multiple platforms. With a focus on her love of gaming, she has made appearances in media and at numerous events, as well as hosted various ongoing TV shows.

Previously a member of the idol group "Last Idol," produced by Yasushi Akimoto, she possesses a unique background, with past careers as an idol, a hairdresser, and a hair and makeup artist.

Honoka enjoys a wide variety of activities such as gaming, boat racing, and mahjong, and boasts a staggering level of popularity, particularly amongst her male fans.

Social Media Accounts (JP)
X: @hoooonoka0128 (https://twitter.com/hoooonoka0128
Instagram: honoka.n28 (https://www.instagram.com/honoka.n28/)
TikTok: @honnchan (https://www.tiktok.com/@honnchan)

Anzu Haruno

Anzu Haruno's most well known works include "Hensuki: Are You Willing to Fall in Love with a Pervert, as Long as She's a Cutie?" as the voice of Ayano Fujimoto, "Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs" as the voice of Koyuzu Shigaraki, and "Blend S" as the voice of Mafuyu Hoshikawa.

Social Media Account (JP)
X: @haruno_anzu_ (https://twitter.com/haruno_anzu_)

First Livestream Begins Wednesday, December 27 from 21:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream URL (Japanese and English)
https://youtube.com/live/V3ze-qFyZn8

Program Details

  • Quiz Corner
  • Game Competition Segment
  • Newest Information on the Game
  • Newest Information on Captain Tsubasa
    And more

(Please note that the contents of the program are subject to change without notice.)

For further details and updates on the program, please check the Dream Team official X account (@tsubasaDT_en).

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

