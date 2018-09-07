Honolulu Honored with Connected City Award

"Honolulu City Councilmembers are proud to lead on policies that support wireless technology. By authorizing partnerships between small cell providers, such as Mobilitie, and city agencies, we are pleased to promote improved connectivity through the use of city infrastructure. I'm also gratified to see the first small cell built in downtown Honolulu, where it will serve a wide range of my District 6 constituents and visitors," said Carol Fukunaga, Honolulu City Councilmember.

Honolulu's leadership demonstrated initiative to improving the city's wireless infrastructure and committed to efficiency and scalability by implementing processes that streamlined permitting and approval procedures. The City Council approved an authorizing resolution in April 2018 allowing Mobilitie to attach small cell facilities to city-owned streetlights. The first small cell streetlight attachment was built in June on Bishop Street, paving the way for the deployment of roughly 60 additional sites around O'ahu.

"The City and County of Honolulu —the Administration, the City Council, the Council Budget Committee and the Department of Facilities Management—have been committed to the development of advanced wireless infrastructure that serves the residents, visitors and businesses in Hawai'i," said Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie. "We look forward to a long and lasting partnership that supports Honolulu's continued success as a connected and smart city."

The evolution of technology, demand for content consumption such as video streaming, and proliferation of 260 million smart phones and 50 million tablets are generating unprecedented data loads on wireless network. Adding small cell wireless networks to existing infrastructure addresses today's capacity needs while setting the stage for 5G and the wireless network demands of tomorrow.

Mobilitie congratulates the City of Honolulu on their Connected City Award and looks forward to a continued partnership that keeps the citizens of Hawai'i connected.

