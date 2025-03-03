HONOR Announces 7 Years of Android OS and Security Updates for the HONOR Magic Series

Extended support allows flagship devices to maintain access to the latest AI innovation and stay secure for longer

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced that it will begin offering seven years of Android OS and security updates for its flagship HONOR Magic series[1], starting in EU markets.

Announced as part of the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, the pledge attests to HONOR's commitment to putting customers first, and makes the brand one of three in the industry today to provide consumers with this extended coverage. HONOR hopes the change would inspire industry peers to replicate for their customers, allowing more to take advantage of the latest innovation while improving security for all smartphone device users worldwide.

"The HONOR ALHPA PLAN has a strong emphasis on a consumer-centric approach to our future products. We aim to provide devices and services that meet consumer needs and beyond their expectation now and in the future. Therefore, HONOR has decided to offer seven years of Android OS and security updates to the HONOR Magic series. This includes our flagship bar phone and foldable phone. This commitment begins with the HONOR Magic7 Pro. We are delighted to make this available to our customers," said James Li, CEO of HONOR.

The HONOR ALPHA PLAN is a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. The visionary three-step plan details the bold steps HONOR will take to usher in the new intelligent world, and calls on the industry to co-create an open, value-sharing ecosystem that maximizes human potential, ultimately benefiting all mankind.

The extended support not only extends the lifespan of devices and reduces e-waste, in line with the sustainability standards, but also ensures users enjoy secure, high-performing devices with the latest AI technology throughout their extended lifecycles.

HONOR Magic7 Pro users in the EU are the first to benefit from the support extension. In the future, HONOR will offer the extended support to more flagship models, including bar phones and foldable phones.

[1] This support does not apply to HONOR Magic Lite series devices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631751/image_1.jpg