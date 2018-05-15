Honor Launches the Honor 10, its Flagship Model for 2018, at £399.99, Unrivalled Smartphone AI Photography and Exquisite Aurora Glass Design

The first is the advanced AI 2.0 technology, applied chiefly to the smartphone's dual-lens camera. Second is the Honor 10 CMF1 design, a 3D glass back with a stunning nano-scale optical coating composed of 15 layers of shimmering color. The Honor 10 will be available at £399.99 for purchase at Hihonor from May 15 16:00 BST in select markets including UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with other markets to follow.

According to George Zhao, President of Honor, before 2016, most phones came in just three colours: black, white and gold. Honor introduced Phantom Blue in 2016, Phantom Grey in 2017, and now the exquisite Aurora, a true breakthrough in smartphone design.

"We believe the recipe of success is simple - providing consumers with a really good product! That's what we work hard for everyday at honor," said George Zhao, President of Honor. "But we don't just stop at making a good product. We want to co-create a new lifestyle with young people worldwide. We listen to them, bounce ideas around with them, and cheer for them. They are our inspiration."

With the innovative devices and a precise targeting strategy, Honor continues to lead the industry in its home market as the No. 1 smartphone e-brand in China, while expanding rapidly overseas. The brand has achieved 100% growth in overseas markets since its inception. In the UK, the Honor View10 was given 5-star rating by Stuff, The Guardian, T3 and Recombu. The combination of award winning products and extensive partnership in both carrier and open markets has contributed to the growth rate of 200% in the country. In Russia, it ranks top 3 for 11 consecutive months, head-to-head with Samsung and Apple. In India, it remains the fastest growing smartphone brand which puts the brand among the top 5.

Key Features of the Honor 10

AI 2.0 Camera

24MP + 16MP rear camera

The Honor 10 24MP+16MP dual-lens AI camera was developed and supported by the NPU processor in the Kirin 970 chipset, which means it recognizes 500+ scenarios in 22 categories in real-time. It can pinpoint the outlines of various surrounding objects, like the sky, plants, people or even a waterfall, and identify their locations instantly.

This feature is supported by the industry-first Semantic Image Segmentation technology, which allows the Honor 10 to identify multiple objects in one single image. It is here where the Honor 10 really stands out from the crowd. These industry-first Honor 10 features apply scene-specific parameters to each photo in real-time when taking a picture, making every photo you take a professional shot with just one click.

24MP front camera

Not only is the rear camera supported by AI 2.0 technology, the Honor 10's 24MP front camera is your intelligent selfie companion. It supports 3D face recognition, optimizes facial details and detects over a hundred facial points to pixel-level accuracy.

The Honor 10 front camera also supports studio lighting effects with a range of lighting conditions. The advanced and precise facial recognition ensures an accurate bokeh, and captures subtle features of everyone's face, even in a 'groufie' shot.

Avant-garde design

Aurora glass, radiance from every angle

The process taken to achieve the Honor 10's minimalist finish wasn't simple, it was a result of the world-class industrial techniques and sophisticated engineering processes, which required the utmost precision and delicacy. The Honor 10 glass design is made with 15 layers of 3D glass on the back, and this design reveals a colorful radiance from every angle, in natural light and shade.

Chic and stylish colors designed by The Paris Aesthetics Center

Immersed in art history and the digital world, the Honor 10 brings a stunning combination of colors to consumers - the Phantom Blue and Phantom Green.2 These two iconic and ground-breaking colors were created at The Paris Aesthetics Center, where the creativity and enthusiasm of Honor engineers and designers came to life.

Trendy characters all-in-one: Honor FullView and Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Under the Glass

The Honor 10 embodies the industry-first front-placing ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the glass, and a 5.84-inch FullView FHD+ screen with a 19:9 bezel-less display and 86% screen-to-body ratio.

Upgraded and Intimate Experience

The Honor 10 is powered by an independently built-in NPU processor. The 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM storage gives sufficient space to stock all your exciting moments recorded in galleries, apps and files. The Honor 10 also comes with Honor Super Charge3 5V/4.5A with the 3,400 mAh (typical value) battery, it can recharge 50% of power within 25 minutes.

The Honor 10 is based on the latest EMUI 8.1, which represents an overall upgrade in software function and capability, and particularly features the Easy Talk function, it reduces background noise in a windy environment when you're talking handsfree on the road, it also increases the volume of whispering for quiet conversations.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

1 Color, Manufacturing, Finish (CMF) in industrial design

2 It is also available in Midnight Black and Phantom Grey.

3 Based on the testing of Honor's laboratory.

