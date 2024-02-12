Honor, Love, Respect our Seniors Community Campaign

Community-based Organizations Unite to Celebrate the Lunar New Year Tradition in a Powerful Way

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok, Self-Help for the Elderly, All American Medical Group, Chinatown Community Development Center, and San Francisco Marin Medical Society are launching their first joint effort to celebrate the Lunar New Year by promoting the cultural value of respecting elders holistically. "Honor, Love, Respect our Seniors," a first-of-its-kind grassroots campaign that will nurture the fundamental tradition of Lunar New Year, will recognize the continuous contribution of AAPI seniors to society, while connecting the importance of heritage and tradition to future generations.

The campaign kicks off on February 12 with an in-person media roundtable where community leaders will discuss how to reframe ageist beliefs and honor and respect the role of older adults in both the private and public spheres. The event will be held in Chinatown at the Chinatown Media & Arts Collaborative, 800 Grant Ave, San Francisco from 1-2:30pm.

Speakers will include  Supervisor Connie Chan, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 1 along with leaders of each of the community partners: Grace Li, CEO, On Lok; Anni Chung, President and CEO, Self-Help for the Elderly; Dr. Joseph Woo, President, All American Medical Group (AAMG); Malcolm Yeung, Executive Director, Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC); and Dr. Michael Schrader, MD, PhD, FACP, Primary Care Internal Medicine, San Francisco Medical Director, Dignity Health Medical Group, and former President of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society.

The campaign also includes a Senior Love Letter contest to encourage intergenerational connections by inviting students to express their gratitude toward an elder who has inspired them to become a better person, enriched their life, or helped them overcome challenges. The contest is open to students grade 6-12 who reside in the San Francisco Bay Area and will require an essay between 50 to 150 words, in either simplified or traditional Chinese. Students can email their entries through March 15, 2024, to [email protected]. Selected essays will be printed in a major Chinese newspaper.

The last segment of the campaign will give voice to the senior themselves, who will be invited to a Chinese radio talk show to share their personal stories, life experiences, and wisdom.

Through these three initiatives, the "Honor, Love, Respect our Seniors Community Campaign" aims to uphold the value and contributions of older adults in our society, culture, and personal relationships.

About On Lok
On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

