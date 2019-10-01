Honor Medical Assistants Nationwide in October

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of medical assistants across the country are being celebrated between Oct. 21-25 in observance of Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek). Held every year during the third full week in October, MARWeek lauds the contributions of the profession that is at the heart of health care.

The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) offers materials online to help celebrate the week. A feature article, poster, observance suggestions, the official MARWeek logo, and more are available for download through the AAMA website.

American Association of Medical Assistants

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work predominantly in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® — or CMA (AAMA)® — credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA, the only medical assisting certifying body that has earned accreditation under ISO International Standard 17024. In so doing, the AAMA has established itself as the most respected and credible personnel certification organization for the medical assisting profession.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day, the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification — for both current and potential employees.

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality patient-centered health care.

For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

