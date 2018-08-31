Honor Play Named “Best of IFA 2018” by Global Top-Tier Media

At IFA 2018, the Honor Play secured nine awards from top-tier industry media, receiving the "Best of IFA 2018" award from Android Headlines, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, T3, and Ubergizmo, Gear Diary, Geek Spin, Talk Android and Technobuffalo. Android Headlines commended the Honor Play's superior performance and impressive affordability, while Digital Trends recognized its graphical quality and seriously smart AI camera. Pocket-lint praised the Honor Play for the graphic performance provided by the GPU Turbo and its incredible affordability. T3 commended its performance speed, 6.3-inch FHD+ screen and gamer-centric hardware and software. The mobile gaming device was also praised by Ubergizmo for its Kirin 970 processor with GPU Turbo which it said offers exceptional performance at a competitive price point. Gear Diary recommended gamers buy the Honor Play's Player Edition for its extraordinary design, while Geek Spin praised the Honor Play for its outstanding performance, all-round features and affordability. Talk Android and Technobuffalo also recognized the Honor Play's superior performance and presented the Honor Play a "Best of IFA 2018" award.

On top of the IFA awards, the Honor Play also secured more than six editorial recommendations from top-tier industry media, receiving the "Digital Trends Recommended Product", "Expert Reviews Recommended", Pocket-lint's "Editor's Choice", T3's "Best Gaming Phone", and the "Tech Advisor Recommended" and "Trusted Reviews Recommended".

The launch of the Honor Play offers young people an unprecedented gaming performance and a 24/7 "Always On" entertainment experience. The global launch at IFA 2018 introduced two industry leading smartphone technologies to gamers and casual users: Honor's GPU Turbo, which dramatically increases the graphics processing and computing efficiency, and the advanced AI camera technology.

"We are proud of the strong support from media and across the market. The Honor Play offers young people what they really want from their smartphone, an immersive non-stop gaming and entertainment experience. This recognition confirms the Honor Play is the 'Game On' moment the industry has been waiting for," said George Zhao, President of Honor.

Launched in Berlin this August, the Honor Play is a mid-range performance beast designed with GPU Turbo, the ground-breaking graphics processing technology that meets the demands of young gamers for a "lightning fast" graphics processing capability and power consumption. The Honor Play also features an enormous 6.3 inch FullView display with an outstanding 89% screen-to-body ratio and a huge 3,750mAh battery that supports at least 4.5 hours of gaming. The Honor Play will be available at of €329 for purchase at HiHonor.com in global markets including Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), CEE & Nordic, Middle East, Russia, India and Asia Pacific.

