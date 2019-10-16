Honor Society Establishes Numerous New Chapters Around the Country

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HonorSociety.org, a leading national academic and professional honor society, has established various chapters across the United States for the 2019 school year. Many of these chapters are newly founded and in the process of building robust executive boards to provide the ultimate foundation for success.

These Honor Society chapters exist not only assist to further the members within them, but to assist the community at large. From leading large-scale national fundraisers to local drives for those in need, philanthropy is more than a concept at HonorSociety.org. The society and members are active in the community on a daily basis.

While Honor Society has been steadily growing their on-campus chapters for years, here are the locations of this year's newest chapters: The University of Arkansas: Fayetteville, Clayton State, Virginia Commonwealth University, Fort Valley State University, West Virginia State University, University of Colorado: Denver, Lynn State University, Wayne State University, Illinois State University: Springfield, Illinois State, and Illinois State University: Urbana Champaign.

"Honor Society founding chapter members are leaders and dedicated to building a platform for success for themselves and the rest of the student body," said Executive Director, Mike Moradian. "Being a leader at Honor Society is not about who you are-- it's about what you can do."

Each and every member of HonorSociety.org has an opportunity to become a leader. If their campus does not have a chapter, they are encouraged to start one, and become the president of a society that will greatly impact other students. If they do have a chapter on campus, they may run for a multitude of other positions.

Honor Society is a leading honor society with active members in all 50 states, and is represented with chapters at hundreds of universities across the country. The Honor Society community emphasizes leadership and is a platform to showcase member talents. The society offers exclusive benefits to its members and alumni, ranging from discounts and job search tools to priority internship placement programs. For more information about Honor Society, please visit: https://www.HonorSociety.org or follow Honor Society on Twitter and Facebook.

