Honor Society Foundation Receives Over $100,000 in Donations to Establish the John Young "Pursue Your Passion" Scholarship

HENDERSON, Nev., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Society Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has established a career focused "Pursue Your Passion" scholarship. This scholarship program seeks to award a scholarship to high achieving students who desire to create a professional impact in their chosen field of interest. In an essay format, applicants explain why they've chosen their field of interest, how they desire to create an impact, and any personal beliefs that will help them achieve their professional passion. This scholarship program is made possible in part with the generosity of the Cochener Family, who also recently donated a generous sum to the Honor Society Foundation.

Honor Society Foundation funds and administers higher-education scholarships and educational programming for HonorSociety.org members and high achievers in many different academic and leadership areas. The mission is to help members reach higher educational goals by offering scholarships to make the college and university experience accessible to students who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to pursue their passion--and now, a new scholarship with this goal in mind has been formed: The John Young "Pursue your Passion" Scholarship.

They explained that the name was chosen to honor someone near and dear to this cause, "I've decided to name the scholarship after my namesake (and great uncle) John Young. He was a fighter pilot at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack; after the War he went to MIT, earned a degree in aerospace engineering, and joined the Von Braun team at Redstone Arsenal building Saturn V rockets for the Apollo program. He was always my inspiration to pursue my professional dreams."

This is yet another step in the direction that the executive director, Mike Mordian, has long envisioned for Honor Society Foundation. "Our scholarship programs make a difference in people's lives and in our communities, and we are elated to find that there are other people out there who find this mission equally important," Moradian commented, "We will continue to focus on ensuring that our members and scholarship recipients flourish academically and professionally."

With spring graduation just around the corner, and more young minds ready to share their talents with the world, the Honor Society Foundation and the Cochener Family felt compelled to assist these students in pursuing their dreams, and are enthusiastic to see what the future holds for these high achievers. While the Foundation recently raised a donor fund of over $100,000, with a generous donation attributed to the Cochenor family, any amount helps to fund the dreams of the leaders of tomorrow. To learn more about how you can help us in this cause, please visit the Honor Society Foundation website at www.honorsocietyfoundation.org

About Honor Society Foundation: The Honor Society Foundation, non-profit 501(c)(3), seeks to achieve three goals; 1) provide scholarships to high achievers to pursue their dreams, 2) create values-driven educational content, and 3) preserve the distinguished history of honor societies. Find out more at honorsociety.org , honorsocietyfoundation.org and on Twitter @HonorSocietyOrg .

