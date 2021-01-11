Honor Society Foundation Winter 2021 Scholarship Recipients Announced
The Honor Society Foundation selects 35 recipients receiving $58,000 in scholarships
Jan 11, 2021, 08:43 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Society Foundation awarded $58,000 in scholarships to students representing 35 Universities:
Highest Honors Student:
- Kathleen Doherty is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($5,000) recipient and a student at PSU-Harrisburg.
- Adhyan Prasad is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($5,000) recipient and a student at Whitefish Bay High School.
High Honors Student:
- Lauren Erdmann is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Pennsylvania State University.
- Savanna Silva is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at CSU Northridge.
- Bridget Holle is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at the USC.
- Zachary White is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Best Academy.
Honors Student:
- Audrey Shearer is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at ASU.
High School Achiever Scholarship:
- Isabella Whitmarsh is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at the Las Vegas Academy of The Arts.
- Ajah Hentz is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Arabia Mountain HS.
- Kendra Clark is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Tenoroc High.
- Erin Yang is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Crescenta Valley HS.
Undergraduate Student Achiever:
- Brittany Rivera is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Colorado Christian University.
- Anna Jorgensen is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Brigham Young University.
- Amarachi Oboh is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student enrolled at Grand Valley State University.
- Tori Owens is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student enrolled at Kennesaw State University.
Core Values:
- Allen Pangilinan is a Core Values Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at California State University, Fullerton.
- Nicholas Anthony Furnari is a Core Values Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student attending Pacifica Graduate Institute.
- Hannah Elenteny is a Core Values Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Bishop O'Dowd HS.
Member Spotlight:
- Adrian Suarez is a Member Spotlight Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Lehigh-University.
- Hannah Brown is a Member Spotlight Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Yakima Valley College.
Graduate Student Achiever:
- Kiara Vega Bellido is a Graduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a medical student at Baylor College of Medicine.
- Genevieve Chaput is a Graduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and student at UW-Whitewater.
- Rebecca Williams is a Graduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and is a student at Rivier College.
Society Involvement:
- Cassidy Bidwell is a Society Involvement Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at MTSU.
- Tiffany Erbe is a Society Involvement Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Grand Canyon University.
- Samantha Salinas is a Society Involvement Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and student at the University of Redlands.
Emerging Leaders:
- Kevin Kelly is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and sophomore at the University of Arkansas.
- Kristie Figueroa is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Southern New Hampshire University.
- Kaytlyn Naffziger is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at South College.
- Yanellis Linares is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Scottsdale Community College.
Community Service:
- Romano Ghirlanda is a Community Service Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Everett Community College.
- Natalie Elenteny is a Community Service Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Bishop O'Dowd High School.
- Joel Moncado is a Community Service Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at the University of Texas at Arlington.
