Honor Society Foundation Winter 2021 Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Honor Society Foundation selects 35 recipients receiving $58,000 in scholarships

Jan 11, 2021, 08:43 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Society Foundation awarded $58,000 in scholarships to students representing 35 Universities:

Highest Honors Student:

  • Kathleen Doherty is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($5,000) recipient and a student at PSU-Harrisburg.
  • Adhyan Prasad is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($5,000) recipient and a student at Whitefish Bay High School.

High Honors Student:

  • Lauren Erdmann is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Pennsylvania State University.
  • Savanna Silva is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at CSU Northridge.
  • Bridget Holle is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at the USC.
  • Zachary White is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Best Academy.

Honors Student:

  • Audrey Shearer is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at ASU.

High School Achiever Scholarship:

  • Isabella Whitmarsh is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at the Las Vegas Academy of The Arts.
  • Ajah Hentz is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Arabia Mountain HS.
  • Kendra Clark is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Tenoroc High.
  • Erin Yang is a Highest Honors Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Crescenta Valley HS.

Undergraduate Student Achiever:

  • Brittany Rivera is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Colorado Christian University.
  • Anna Jorgensen is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Brigham Young University.
  • Amarachi Oboh is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student enrolled at Grand Valley State University.
  • Tori Owens is an Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student enrolled at Kennesaw State University.

Core Values:

  • Allen Pangilinan is a Core Values Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at California State University, Fullerton.
  • Nicholas Anthony Furnari is a Core Values Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student attending Pacifica Graduate Institute.
  • Hannah Elenteny is a Core Values Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Bishop O'Dowd HS.

Member Spotlight:

  • Adrian Suarez is a Member Spotlight Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Lehigh-University.
  • Hannah Brown is a Member Spotlight Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a student at Yakima Valley College.

Graduate Student Achiever:

  • Kiara Vega Bellido is a Graduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and a medical student at Baylor College of Medicine.
  • Genevieve Chaput is a Graduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and student at UW-Whitewater.
  • Rebecca Williams is a Graduate Achiever Scholarship ($2,000) recipient and is a student at Rivier College.

Society Involvement:

  • Cassidy Bidwell is a Society Involvement Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at MTSU.
  • Tiffany Erbe is a Society Involvement Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Grand Canyon University.
  • Samantha Salinas is a Society Involvement Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and student at the University of Redlands.

Emerging Leaders:

  • Kevin Kelly is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and sophomore at the University of Arkansas.
  • Kristie Figueroa is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Southern New Hampshire University.
  • Kaytlyn Naffziger is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at South College.
  • Yanellis Linares is an Emerging Leaders Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Scottsdale Community College.

Community Service:

  • Romano Ghirlanda is a Community Service Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Everett Community College.
  • Natalie Elenteny is a Community Service Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at Bishop O'Dowd High School.
  • Joel Moncado is a Community Service Scholarship ($1,000) recipient and a student at the University of Texas at Arlington.

