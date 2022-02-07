WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Society is announcing a new collection of society inspired class rings, as well as a new signature level of membership offering the highest level of member benefits and recognition.

Honor Society Launches New Limited Edition Class Rings

The limited-edition Honor Society® Class Ring is an officially licensed sterling silver member ring. Each ring is individually serial numbered to ensure the ring is authentic and meets the society's specifications. Honor Society® rings are minted with precious metals to meet the highest standards of quality for academic jewelry. The Honor Society® member ring design is inspired by "Strength and Honor," the pillars of Honor Society values, and is available for purchase to all members. Expertly designed for comfort, it's perfect for everyday wear. "We are pleased to introduce the new Honor Society® Class Rings as a way for members to showcase pride in their personal achievements, pride in our organization, and pride in the rich history of our predecessors," says Mike Moradian, the Executive Director.

In addition to these new class rings, Honor Society has recently added its highest tier of membership: Signature Edition Membership. As a Signature Edition member, students will receive even further benefits, more discounts and further advantages to their Honor Society membership. Furthermore, Signature Edition members receive a limited-edition Honor Society® Class Ring as a part of their upgraded tier. "We are motivated to continue growing and offering higher standards of excellence for our members, and these new additions are another step in that direction," Moradian concludes.

About Honor Society: Honor Society is a leading honors organization dedicated to recognition of member success, and to empowering members to achieve. Honor Society partners with exclusive services to provide students and professionals the tools to succeed. The society also provides career and graduate school tools, and offers scholarships to members. To view all current scholarships, visit HonorSociety.org's scholarship directory .

