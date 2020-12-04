Honor Society Sets Philanthropic Initiatives for Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Society Foundation has joined thousands of individuals and organizations in the fight against COVID-19. One of the largest issues in the world today - particularly as we battle new obstacles during the peak of COVID-19 - is hunger. Fighting hunger happens to be a cause that is very dear to the hearts of the team at Honor Society Foundation, and the reason behind why we recently donated $5,000 to our local food bank, Three Square.

The mission of Three Square is "to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community". They combine food banking (warehousing canned and boxed goods), food rescue (obtaining surplus or unused meats, bread, dairy and produce from hospitality and grocery outlets) and ready-to-eat meals to be the most complete food solution for Southern Nevada.

Aside from Honor Society Foundation completing a $5,000 donation to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the foundation is also donating over $50,000 to students in the form of scholarships this coming month. Mike Moradian, Honor Society's Executive Director, was pleased to be able to aid the community during such trying times.

"Our work makes a difference in our community, both locally and nationally, and I'm proud of the work we all put in as a team to make this happen," Moradian commented, "We are pushing to double our community impact in the coming months and years."

With Giving Tuesday arriving on December 1st, and with the problems the world is currently facing, the Honor Society family felt it was necessary to go above and beyond in their initiative to support others and give back in a meaningful way, and look forward to doing so in the upcoming new year, as well.

