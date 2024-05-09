Honor Society® Sues Phi Theta Kappa Over Deceptive Practices and Attempted Monopoly Post this

False "Top 10%" Claims: PTK is accused of falsely claiming in solicitations that invited students are in the "Top 10%" of their class to entice them to pay membership fees. PTK's criteria allow a much higher percentage of students to qualify. For example, at Oakton Community College , 44% of students meet PTK's 3.5+ GPA standard—significantly more than the actual "Top 10%." This misleads students both within and below the top 10% about the purported exclusivity of PTK membership. Alleged Fraudulent Letters of Recommendation: Compounding the member invitation issue, Phi Theta Kappa issues letters of recommendation on behalf of its members, with CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner's signature, claiming that the PTK member is in the top 10% at their school—without any basis. This deceives students, colleges, and employers about the actual merit of PTK membership. Misleading Scholarship Claims: PTK allegedly promotes exclusive access to $246 million in scholarships, which are actually broadly available university transfer scholarships. This misrepresentation leads students to pay for PTK membership under false pretenses. Furthermore, Phi Theta Kappa allegedly advertises that its "average member gets $2,500 a year" in transfer scholarships, which is false. These alleged misrepresentations deceive students as to the benefits PTK provides.

These and other deceptive tactics, the lawsuit alleges, have allowed PTK to misappropriate significant sums from students, by exploiting their trust and aspirations. Moreover, the lawsuit alleges that PTK has sold and shared member data under false pretenses, further compromising student privacy and trust.

PTK has also allegedly engaged in anticompetitive conduct intended to exclude competition from the community college market, harming students as a result. Mikal Calvert, marketing director of Honor Society®, states, "Phi Theta Kappa's actions have unfairly restricted the choices for honor society memberships in community colleges, misleading countless students. This lawsuit aims to dismantle these falsehoods and advocate for a market that truly values inclusivity and excellence."

Honor Society® urges those affected by PTK's deceptive practices to come forward. "We must protect vulnerable students and educational institutions from these alleged predatory behaviors," emphasizes Calvert. "We encourage anyone who believes they have been misled by Phi Theta Kappa to contact their state attorney general's office or the Better Business Bureau."

For more information about the lawsuit, visit www.ptklawsuit.com. To post or follow the topic on social media, use #PTKlawsuit.

Call for Action:

If you have insights or information about PTK's alleged deceptive practices, please email [email protected]. Your privacy and confidentiality will be respected.

About Honor Society®:

Honor Society® is a forward-thinking, technology-driven society dedicated to recognizing academic and professional excellence. For over a decade, Honor Society® has been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity and dismantling systemic bias and structural racism, providing a platform that encourages achievement at all levels. Committed to empowering its members, Honor Society® has reached millions of students and professionals across the nation, promoting inclusive excellence through personalized recognition, diverse programming, and wide-ranging career resources. As a pioneering leader in the honor society community, Honor Society® addresses critical issues often incumbent in historical honor societies, such as accessibility, equity, and inclusivity. It is a proud member of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE), reinforcing its role as "The Honor Society for All™." For more information about the society, visit HonorSociety.org.

Press Contact:

Tina Murtagh

Brand Director, Honor Society®

Phone: (424) 226-2411

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Honor Society