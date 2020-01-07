Honor Tag Brings the Military Experience to the Masses

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans cherish our veterans, but many of us find it difficult to express our appreciation to the service members in our lives. Honor Tag (www.honor-tag.com) is committed to improving the way we recognize and pay our respects to America's veterans by providing a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for sharing about military service.

Honor Tag is a website that serves two key purposes: honoring our service members across all branches and providing an engaging experience for anyone seeking to learn more about our military. The platform supports service members, their families, and anyone who wants to learn more about the sacrifices made by these brave men and women - even service animals will be included!

Unlike most current veteran sites, Honor Tag offers more than just a basic interface for a limited community of users. According to Danielle Troyan, CEO and Founder of Honor Tag, it is meant to be "the place where individuals can learn through the eyes of those who experienced conflict. Rather than be overwhelmed by a difficult interface and military jargon, they can take a simple path to contribute to and learn about a veteran, conflict, or an event." To make this possible, Honor Tag offers several key features:

Detailed veteran profiles rich with personal narratives, peer tributes, photos and media that are fully searchable.

Virtual "Shadow Boxes" that display and provide a narrative for medals, patches, rank, and other achievements in a quick-view format.

Smart browsing and education features to help civilians learn about military service without confusing jargon.

Full integration with popular social media platforms where users can share the Honor Tag content that inspires them the most.

Sophisticated community engagement tools like badging, special benefits, and influencer designations to stimulate a deeply user-driven online experience.

Veterans of every military branch sacrifice to serve our country. Honor Tag wants everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate living veterans and respectfully memorialize those lost and missing.

Currently completing its closed beta, Honor Tag will open for an extensive public beta this month. To participate, go to www.Honor-Tag.com and sign up for alerts. Interested parties can also follow Honor Tag on Facebook (facebook.com/honortagus), Twitter (twitter.com/HonorTagUS), and Instagram (instagram.com/honortag). Join the Honor Tag movement today and help bring our service members' stories to life!

