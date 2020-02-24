Honor Tag Brings the Military Experience to the Masses

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live today at www.honor-tag.com, Honor Tag is an online social platform built around showing veterans and their loved ones how much we appreciate the sacrifices our servicemembers make to protect our freedoms. The company just released a public beta, which provides a place where veterans, families of veterans, living and deceased, and those actively serving in any branch of the military can be recognized for their achievements and anyone looking to learn more about life in the service can get the information they seek.

The website already includes several unique tools and applications for users to explore. Personal narratives, service information, and media supporting military achievements can be populated on a servicemember or veteran's Honor Tag platform, complete with a virtual "Shadowboxes" which showcase medals, patches, rank, and other information in an easy-to-read format. Users can even add or upload information to provide helpful context regarding items in their Shadow Boxes.

Whether accessing Honor Tag from a mobile device, laptop, or desktop, the platform is designed to be quick, simple, and frustration-free. Honor Tag's first release has been optimized with a responsive interface, so users can easily access the full platform via their phone or tablet. The developers behind the platform have also built an easy-to-use setup wizard, a tutorial that guides users through creating their first story.

The site is designed to be easily searchable for anyone regardless of whether they have an account or not. Honor Tag users can register and explore the platform for free. Ad-free premium subscriptions are available on a monthly basis with a free 30-day trial, for users looking to increase their engagement and build their online community.

There is no better way of honoring America's servicemembers than recognizing their achievements. Thanks to Honor Tag (www.honor-tag.com), it is now possible for the accomplishments of our brave men and women to be recognized forever online.

Help immortalize the accomplishments of our servicemembers by joining the Honor Tag community. To participate in the public beta, go to www.Honor-Tag.com and sign up. You can also follow Honor Tag on Facebook (facebook.com/honortagus), Twitter (twitter.com/HonorTagUS), and Instagram (instagram.com/honortag).

