Honor The Veterinary Heroes In Your Animal's Life!

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, recognizes the hard work these professionals put in day-in and day-out in the name of helping animals, and is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the seventh annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™ , presented by Zoetis. Pet owners and animal lovers alike are invited to visit www.herovetawards.org between now and April 2 to nominate their favorite veterinary professionals dedicated to the betterment of the health and welfare of animals and the promotion of the people-animal bond. The winning veterinarian and veterinary nurse will travel to Los Angeles to be honored as part of the 10 th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® gala on September 26, which will air nationwide as a two-hour special on Hallmark Channel this fall.

These awards are not limited to companion animal veterinarians. Professionals from all fields of veterinary medicine are eligible for entry including, but not limited to those who work in research, emergency services, shelters, and those who work with large and exotic animals. The five finalists in the American Hero Veterinarian and American Hero Veterinary Nurse categories will be selected by a special blue-ribbon panel of judges consisting of celebrities, veterinary professionals and animal care professionals. Beginning June 11, the American public will be invited to vote online for their favorite veterinarian and veterinary nurse.

"Zoetis is honored to support America's veterinary community, and the American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards are our way of thanking these tireless individuals," said Tara Bidgood, DVM, PhD, DACVCP, executive director, Zoetis Petcare Veterinary Professional Services. "Veterinarians and veterinary nurses are leading the effort to keep America's animals happy and healthy, and they deserve recognition from a grateful nation."

"The world's animals depend on veterinarians and veterinary nurses, and we thank Zoetis, the exclusive sponsor of the Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, for helping recognize their achievements in saving lives, conducting groundbreaking research, and working on the front lines of animal welfare," said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert. "To us, all vets and vet nurses are heroes and these awards help us shine a bright spotlight on the best of the best."

Key dates for the 2020 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards contest are:

• Nominations Period: Jan. 23 – April 2 • Public Voting Round: June 11 – Aug. 13 • Hero Dog Awards gala: September 26

*All rounds open and close at noon Pacific Time

To nominate a veterinarian or veterinary nurse between now and April 2, and for complete contest rules, please visit www.herovetawards.org. To nominate a Hero Dog in your life for the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, please visit www.herodogawards.org between now and March 10.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. For more information please visit www.americanhumane.org, and please follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes veterinary medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .

SOURCE American Humane

