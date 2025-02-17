HONOR to Unveil New Strategic Initiative HONOR ALPHA PLAN at MWC 2025

News provided by

HONOR

Feb 17, 2025, 09:49 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced that it will unveil its new strategic initiative, the "HONOR ALPHA PLAN", at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 and showcase its latest AI innovations.

The term "ALPHA" carries profound significance across multiple dimensions. It symbolizes a pioneering spirit in exploration, represents excellence at the highest level, and stands for exceptional performance through innovation and strategic foresight. The HONOR ALPHA PLAN embodies these core values as the company's new strategic direction.

Continue Reading
image_5003200_45372505
image_5003200_45372505

Through this initiative, HONOR is committed to fostering an open and collaborative environment where innovation thrives through partnership. By leveraging its technological expertise and working closely with global partners, HONOR aims to build a robust AI ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of what is possible.

The keynote presentation will take place in Barcelona at 4:30 PM CET on March 2, 2025. For all upcoming announcements and updates ahead of MWC 2025, please visit https://www.honor.com/global/events/honor-mwc/ .

About HONOR 

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621323/image_5003200_45372505.jpg

