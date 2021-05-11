Honor Your Mentor Through the Syngenta #RootedinAg Contest

Along with being featured in Thrive magazine, three finalists will each receive a mini touch-screen tablet with a case and wireless earphones. The grand prize winner receives a $500 gift card plus a professional photo shoot with his or her ag mentor. In addition, the winner has the opportunity to pay it forward by designating a $1,000 donation from Syngenta to a local charity or civic organization in their name.

"The roots of agriculture run deep from generation to generation," says Pam Caraway, communications lead at Syngenta. "Everyone has a unique story that deserves to be told — a story of resilience, of mentorship, of diversity, of family bonds. The #RootedinAg Contest gives us a chance to shine a light on these stories that are woven into the fabric of the industry we all love."

The contest is open now. Here's how to enter:

Go to syngentathrive.com/contest to review eligibility and fill out the brief #RootedinAg entry form.



to review eligibility and fill out the brief #RootedinAg entry form. Write a paragraph or two (about 200 words) that describes the person who most inspired you and submit a photograph that supports the written entry.

The deadline for entering is June 30, 2021. A panel of judges then chooses the three finalists. The finalists' entries are posted on the Thrive website and visitors vote for their favorite. These votes, along with the judges' scores, determine the grand prize winner. Online voting ends Sept. 15, 2021. Syngenta announces the grand prizewinner in October.

For more information about the 2021 #RootedinAg Contest, visit www.SyngentaThrive.com/contest. Join the conversation online — connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

No Purchase Necessary. Void Where Prohibited by Law. Only one Gift Card per person. Must be 18 years of age (or the age of majority in their state of residence) or older and resident of the continental United States to be eligible. Employees of Syngenta, its affiliates and agents are not eligible to win.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group. In more than 100 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for regenerative agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

Manufacturers of prizes are not affiliated with Sponsor and are not sponsors of this Contest. Reference herein to any trademark, proprietary product, organization or company name is intended for explicit description only and does not constitute or imply endorsement.

©2021 Syngenta, 410 S Swing Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. Thrive® and the Syngenta logo are registered trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

