HonorHealth and Twistle work together to expand digital care to patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HonorHealth contracted with Twistle, an automated digital communication platform that supports patients undergoing surgical procedures, managing acute and chronic conditions, and navigating other healthcare journeys, to efficiently activate patients in their care and overcome patient adoption and engagement challenges with portal and app based tools.

HonorHealth initially deployed Twistle's remote COVID-19 patient monitoring to support patients during this unprecedented time. Once enrolled in the COVID-19 monitoring pathway, patients received daily text messages that check-in on how they're feeling, gather assessment data and provide access to educational materials. Care coordinators monitor progress digitally and follow-up with those exhibiting symptoms to discuss additional care measures. HonorHealth is expanding its engagement to deploy Twistle's technology to engage patients for vaccination programs, surgical procedures and obstetrical deliveries.

"The safety of our patients remains our top priority," said Craig Kartchner, AVP, marketing and customer experience at HonorHealth. "We were able to go live with Twistle's technology within a week of project kick-off, and we have seen great engagement with our COVID-19 monitoring pathways."

"Twistle's patient engagement rates are consistently much higher than patient portals because we remove barriers and deliver meaningful support. We meet patients where they live their digital lives as opposed to forcing them into our digital world," noted Kulmeet Singh, CEO of Twistle, "HonorHealth is leveraging our technology to keep patients on track with their care plan and ensure employee and patient safety during the pandemic. We're proud to work with the team as they expand their digital patient engagement program using our rich library of clinical content to support procedures, surgeries, chronic conditions and population health."

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

SOURCE Twistle

Related Links

www.twistle.com

