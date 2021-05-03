Honoring Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, UNANIMO Deportes presents special sports programming

"The violence against all generations of Asian-Americans that we are currently living through should not be tolerated. One way to show our support is by showcasing their strengths and contributions to our society and the history and culture of the United States. At Unanimo Deportes, we will do our part by highlighting their many achievements in sports." said Lino Garcia, CEO of Unanimo Deportes.

For that reason, during the month of May, Unanimo Deportes will have special programming including exclusive interviews and profiles of the many accomplished athletes such as eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao who has been vocal about stopping this insane violence. Unanimo will also spotlight athletes such as former MLB players Bruce Chen (Panama), Alex Cabrera-Suzuki (Venezuela), and former soccer players Pablo Larios (Mexico), Jorge Hirano Matsumoto (Peru), swimmer Patricia Castañeda Miyamoto (Mexico), and female MMA fighter Xochitl Hamada (Mexico) and many more.

Unanimo fans enjoy a wide variety of sports content on all of its platforms, including several radio programs produced by recognized sports journalists and well-known sportscasters, as well as podcasts, live video and editorial content available in the online portal UnanimoDeportes.com and the Unanimo Deportes App.

"At Unanimo, we are dedicating time, resources and space for the creation of special content to highlight the wide cultural diversity that exists in our society, which converges to unite us through sports" indicated Lino Garcia; "In February, our focus was on Afro-Latin athletes during Black History Month, and now we will look at the Asian-Latins and their rich contributions and performances." He added that sports fans will have access to this original and interactive content in Spanish, and now also in English on UnanimoSports.com.

Honor One. Honor Many.

From May 1 to 31, the Unanimo audience can join the celebration of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage month and enjoy the following content available on all media platforms.

Content

Audio interviews on select Unanimo Deportes Radio Network programs during AAPI Month

One-minute audio vignettes - with stories of renowned Asian-Latino athletes

AAPI Podcasts highlighting Asian-Latino athletes and their records

Online editorial features – telling the stories of these world-class and famous athletes

Original Online Art Gallery - with the best outstanding athletes

Platforms

Unanimo Deportes Radio Network

Unanimodeportes.com

Unanimosports.com

Unanimo Sports App

Unanimo Deportes Podcast Network

Social Media - FB, YouTube, Instagram

Timeline – May 1 – May 31, 2021

UNANIMO Deportes is a 100% minority owned sports content company that encompasses several digital media outlets. Media platforms include radio, with live network audio programs produced by recognized sports journalists, to inform and entertain passionate sports fans, as well as cultural and general interest news, with video programming in various formats.

UNANIMO Deportes Radio network was created to provide sports radio stations around the country, high quality sports studio programming with experienced, knowledgeable, and recognizable hosts to super-serve sports fans.

