Honoring Big Brothers Big Sisters: Wealth Garden Entertainment Presents an Unforgettable Juneteenth Celebration with NFL Star Darnay Holmes

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Garden Entertainment, a leading entertainment marketing and event production company, hosted their 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Los Angeles. Partnering with non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the exclusive event celebrated Black excellence and aimed to support mentorship programs for all ages. Over 80 guests, including notable influencers, athletes, artists, and creatives, gathered at a private location for this momentous occasion.

Devin Funchess, Darnay Holmes. Darick Holmes, Charles Bascom, Adaobi Gwacham, Darnay Holmes, David Long Jr.

"I am truly honored to be part of Wealth Garden Entertainment's Juneteenth Celebration. This event is an opportunity to uplift and empower communities while supporting the impactful work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of young individuals and inspire positive change," - Darnay Holmes, New York Giants.

The weekend began with a youth football camp led by NFL player Darnay Holmes as part of the 2nd Annual Chosen 1 Foundation. Notable NFL players, such as Kevon Bolden, David Long Jr., Devin Funchess, Darick Holmes and Kevon Seymour and special guests including Larry Sanders Jr., King Chip, and Chris O'Neal, were also in attendance. Wealth Garden Entertainment, known for promoting diverse and culturally enriching events, proudly presented this occasion to foster unity, education, and joy within the community. The Juneteenth Celebration featured dynamic performances and was hosted by Lil Will.

"This event not only celebrates freedom but also serves as a reminder of the resilience and cultural richness of the African-American community," said Charles Bascom, CEO at Wealth Garden Entertainment. "We're happy with the success and to be able to continue to grow this event and utilize our network to create opportunities for the next generation."

