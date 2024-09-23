Honoring California State Senator Nancy Skinner's Leadership in Community Impact at Fred Finch Youth & Family Services' 9th Annual Impact Celebration

Senator Skinner to Receive the John F. Steinfirst Community Award for Her Dedication to Youth, Families, and Social Justice

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services (FF) is excited to celebrate the 9th Annual Impact Celebration, presented by our lead sponsor Acrisure, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 6 to 9 PM at the Oakland Museum of California's beautiful garden.

This year's event will honor California State Senator Nancy Skinner's exceptional leadership in driving community impact. Senator Skinner has been a tireless advocate for youth, children, and families, leading efforts to reform California's juvenile justice system, expand early childhood education, and implement groundbreaking initiatives such as "Free School Meals for All." Her commitment to criminal justice reform, economic equity, and environmental health has made lasting contributions to creating a more just and equitable society.

As recognition of her contributions, Senator Skinner will receive the John F. Steinfirst Community Award. Reflecting on the award, John Steinfirst, Fred Finch's retired CEO and Emeritus Member, shared: "It is an honor to present this award to Senator Nancy Skinner, whose tireless dedication to youth, families, and social justice mirrors the values that Fred Finch Youth & Family Services holds dear. Over my years of service at Fred Finch, I've witnessed the profound difference that strong leadership and advocacy can make in the lives of vulnerable children and families. Senator Skinner's contributions have been instrumental in creating a more equitable future for all, and I am deeply proud to recognize her with this award."

In addition to honoring Senator Skinner, the event will also feature a powerful story from a family in our East Bay Wraparound program, offering insight into the life-changing work Fred Finch carries out in the community.

All proceeds from the evening will directly support Fred Finch's essential services and programs, providing critical resources to our participants, their families, and individuals throughout the Bay Area and San Diego County. Guests can enjoy gourmet food, refreshing drinks, and live entertainment, making it an evening of celebration, community, and inspiration.

Tickets are available now, and the event is open to the public. Join us for a memorable evening celebrating leadership and community. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit our event page link.

