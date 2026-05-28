HONORING CHUCK BERRY'S 100TH BIRTHDAY with a Powerful, Never-Before-Heard Recording from 1986; It's Live, It's Electric, It's Louder Than Ever

"CHUCK ROCKS LIVE" Captures the Father of Rock 'n' Roll at his electrifying best with the sound of a current rock release. Remixed in St. Louis and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London by Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Magee, who summed up the finished recording in three words:

"THIS IS HISTORIC."

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Chuck Berry's 100th birthday and to celebrate his music, CHUCK ROCKS LIVE will bring fans a powerful and never-before-heard magical live concert recording from 1986. Now complete and slated for release by October 18, 2026, Chuck Berry's Birthday.

For the first time, the world will hear Chuck sing:

Chuck Rocks Live CD Front Cover Chuck Rocks Live CD Back Cover

"I Love you, Singin' my songs, All my rock children, All my rock children out there" during an unforgettable live version of "Johnny B. Goode."

The album also features Chuck's heartfelt emotion on "Bio," an explosive 10-minute jam on "Reelin' and Rockin'," a deep and soulful rendition of "Every Day I Have the Blues," and many more powerful and surprising moments that capture him doing what he did best — commanding a stage, driving a band, and igniting an audience. More than a concert album, it's an authentic celebration of one of music's greatest pioneers. This was truly the perfect storm and an amazing night of pure raw energy by all.

It's Live. It's Electric. It's Louder than ever.

CHUCK ROCKS LIVE includes nine live performances from the original 1986 concert that was recorded directly from the soundboard, along with four newly recorded tribute tracks performed by Chuck's Rock Children — modern rock interpretations honoring Berry's lasting influence. These include "Let It Rock," "Back in the U.S.A.," and "School Days," Featuring the powerful female vocals of Dana Patrick-Gilbert, Lap Steel by Steve Scorfina (REO/Pavlov's Dog) giving these songs a whole new perspective with an amazing lineup of musicians, and a slower boogie-rock version of "Johnny B. Goode." With special guest artists, (Including the legendary Johnnie Johnson on Piano).

"Completing this album to honor Chuck has been a true labor of love," said Michael Mesey. "Playing special events with him around the country for almost 20 years brought unforgettable memories and pure joy to my life. As a musician, there were none greater."

This honor extends to the Berry family, including more than 40 years of knowing and performing with Ingrid Berry, along with his friendship with Charles Berry Jr. and the family members that he's met.

While final licensing is being completed through the estate licensing company, the album is fully prepared for release and distribution through CHUCK ROCKS LIVE LLC later this year.

It was an honor to play with him. Now, it is an honor to celebrate him.

Chuck Berry — The Father of Rock 'n' Roll

Honoring and Celebrating his 100th Birthday

Long Live Rock 'n' Roll

Link for Music reviews and additional info: https://chuckrockslive.com

Advance listening materials and EPK are available for accredited press and music media reviews only.

Please do not distribute or share music publicly prior to release.

SOURCE Chuck Rocks Live LLC