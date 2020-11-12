Honoring Healthcare Heroes and Navigating a Pandemic

Dean and Michael sat down for a very candid conversation about a few remarkable physicians and their experiences delivering care on the frontlines, personally fighting Covid-19 and recovering, as well as working tirelessly to help research and track data. Dean also shared some ways that the concierge business model helped those partners as well as others across the country navigate this uncertain time. Dean and Michael discuss everything from telehealth, moving on from a pandemic, sustainable business models, benefits of concierge for patients and partners, work life balance and much more. View the presentation here: https://youtu.be/lyTmiDskb0o