Honoring Icons: Standard Numismatic Releases Exclusive Collection of Commemorative Coins Featuring Benazir Bhutto

Benazir Bhutto's life work paved the way for a new generation in Pakistan. As the first female and the youngest elected leader of the Islamic world at 35 years old, she continually challenged the status quo to create opportunities for all Pakistani people and worked tirelessly as an advocate for change. Serving two terms as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988-1990 and again from 1993-1996, Benazir campaigned continuously for anti-corruption, worked to eliminate hunger, provide adequate housing and healthcare, and sought to push Pakistan into the modern age.

Standard Numismatic, England's premier privately owned minting company sought to find an innovative way to commemorate legendary figures whilst creating sound investments for collectors around the world; and thus their signature Benazir Bhutto collection was born. The collection consists of 20g silver proof coins, 1 Oz, ½ Oz, and ¼ Oz gold proof coins that come as standard. The face of these precious coins features Benazir Bhutto, while the reverse side features the State emblem of Pakistan.

Supporters and collectors from around the world will be provided with the opportunity to purchase limited-edition "First Strike" proof coins that were minted early in production, some of the most exclusive coins in the collection. A sound investment for any collector of gold and silver, the Benazir Bhutto collection boasts world-class minting, pure and precious metals, and iconography that millions will be eager to admire in remembrance.

"At Standard Numismatic, we mint coins not just as functional investments but also as precious memorabilia that have extensive sentimental value attached to them. We create coins that represent individuals who have played an important part in our customers' lives, and Benazir Bhutto has touched millions of hearts throughout and beyond her lifetime. We are confident that her supporters will greatly appreciate our endeavor to immortalize one of the world most influential leaders the world has seen." – Issa Masroor, Managing Director, Standard Numismatic

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to honoring icons throughout history; Standard Numismatic's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the highly anticipated release of the Benazir Bhutto collection, and upcoming commemorate coin honoring Abdul Sattar Edhi.

To learn more about Standard Numismatic, please visit: www.standardnumismatic.com

About Standard Numismatic

Standard Numismatic is a premium, privately owned minting company and precious metals dealer that specializes in finely crafted gold and silver collectible coins that feature remarkable personalities. Having operated in the numismatic coins and precious metals space for over 30 years, the brand's founders have an in-depth understanding and expertise in precious metal products. Using 999.9% fine gold, Standard Numismatic works hand in hand with notable personalities and their families to design exclusive coins, creating an involved and memorable process for their fanbase. By combining bullion trading elements of gold and silver, and the collectible element of memorabilia, Standard Numismatic can transform functional bullion into collectible items with iconic and revolutionary designs that evoke everlasting memories of special experiences.

Press Contact:

Phil Garner

+44 203 928 1570

https://standardnumismatic.com/

SOURCE Standard Numismatic

Related Links

https://standardnumismatic.com/

