HONORING MAUI'S FIREFIGHTERS AND ANIMALS: VOTE FOR MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY'S 2025 CALENDAR CONTEST

PU'UNENE, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting is now open for Maui Humane Society's highly-anticipated annual calendar contest fundraiser, in partnership with Maui's firefighters and lifeguards. The fundraiser intends to celebrate the bravery of Maui's first responders and resilience of pets, especially after the tragic Maui wildfires of August 8, 2023.

Maui's animal and rescuer supporters can place their votes for their favorite pet-hero photo at just $1 per vote, and the top 12 photos will be featured in the printed calendar. Calendars are available for pre-order now. All proceeds from this innovative, community-focused calendar will benefit Maui Humane Society (MHS).

View contest submissions and vote at mauihumanesociety.org/2025calendar .

Nearly one year after the fires, MHS continues to provide veterinary care and support to the pets of those affected. MHS took in more than 880 pets from the Lahaina burn zone and of those, 220 pets were reunited with their 'ohanas and 220 were adopted to new 'ohanas. More than 1,500 non-shelter animals were treated by MHS veterinarians outside of the shelter at emergency hubs and temporary housing sites for displaced residents.

All photoshoots were held in West Maui and shot by the award-winning and Oahu-based photographer, Dana Edmunds, who volunteered his time and talent. Furry contestants (include dogs, cats, one guinea pig, and one pet chicken) have loving homes, are available for adoption, or are being cared for in foster homes. Human contestants include Maui's firefighters and lifeguards who are members of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association and Hawaii Government Employees Association.

"The collective rescue efforts of Maui Humane Society's staff and volunteers, along with the heroic actions of Maui's firefighters and lifeguards, serves as a tribute to the unbreakable bond between animals and humans," MHS Director of Development, Kathleen Hogarty, said. "Through this calendar fundraiser, we aim to highlight the bravery and resilience of our island, and showcase the importance of community solidarity during crises."

Thanks to the support of an anonymous donor, all donations will be matched up to $50,000, meaning the impact of calendar voting at just $1 a vote will go twice as far.

Media can contact MHS Director of Marketing & Communications, Victoria Ivankic, with further questions or to arrange interviews. Behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot and photos in the competition can be found HERE (credit Maui Humane Society).

Media Contact: Victoria Ivankic

808.447.5810

[email protected]

