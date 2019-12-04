Honoring of the Legacy of Dr. Janelle Goetcheus and Celebrating the Grand Opening of Unity Health Care's East of the River Health Center

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unity Health Care (Unity) celebrated the legacy of Dr. Janelle Goetcheus, Founder and Chief Medical Officer Emeritus of Unity, at a ceremonial event held at the new East of the River Health Center. During the event, Councilmember Vincent Gray (Ward 7) provided remarks, and Darby Hickey honored Dr. Goetcheus with a DC Council resolution on behalf of Councilmember At-Large David Grosso and the entire DC Council.

"Words are inadequate to express the love and care that Dr. Goetcheus has shared with thousands of patients over the past forty years," said Vincent Keane, President and CEO of Unity. "We cannot begin to express our appreciation for the encouragement and support that she has given to providers, and indeed all Unity staff, throughout the years. She was not only our founder, but she has been the heart of Unity."

Guest speakers included Dr. Hugh E. Mighty, Dean of the College of Medicine and Vice President of Clinical Affairs, Howard University; Father John Adams, President and CEO, SOME (So Others Might Eat); and Frederick D. Cooke, Esq., Chair, Unity Health Care Board of Directors. Tom Van Coverden, President of The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), presented Dr. Goetcheus with the Outstanding Achievement Award for her advocacy and dedication of serving the medical needs of the District's most vulnerable residents.

The event also celebrated the new East of the River Health Center located in Ward 7. The East of the River Health Center began serving patients in the surrounding community in 1996. After years of serving more than 5,000 patients annually, in a facility with only 10 exam rooms, the health center relocated to SOME's Conway Center in March. The new location now has two floors with a total of 43 exam rooms and offers extended health center hours. Guided by the vision of Dr. Goetcheus, Unity partnered with Howard University Hospital and SOME to offer co-located specialized care in high-risk maternal and fetal medicine, oncology, behavioral health, and substance abuse treatment and counseling at the East of the River Health Center location.

